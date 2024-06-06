One More Round of Thunderstorms Today

Latest Stories
Anglers discover rare oarfish under attack by sharks off Cabo
The Cabo San Lucas anglers were fishing for marlin when they spotted a deep-sea oarfish at the surface, being circled by sharks.
- HuffPost
Donald Trump's 'Nonsensical' Jab At Rising Sea Levels Is Hit By Wave Of Mockery
The former president's denial of climate change hit a new low in an interview with Fox News.
- Popular Mechanics
For the First Time Ever, the Colossal Squid Might Have Shown Its Secret Face
Did cameras finally spot the ocean’s most elusive monster?
- CBC
Company misses deadline to remove illegal waste near Cultus Lake
A company has missed its deadline to remove thousands of tons of illegally dumped waste from a farm near Cultus Lake in B.C.'s Columbia Valley.The waste on a property on Iverson Road near the lake, about 100 kilometres east of Vancouver, was originally dropped off at the site over the course of several months in 2022 without provincial approval, violating B.C.'s Environmental Management Act.The waste — which contains large amounts of plastics, wood and other foreign materials that made it unsuit
- CBC
What should be done about a hidden rock pile near Lake St. Clair's shoreline?
"We've seen people hurt by it," says Paul Hotte of Hotte Marine in Windsor-Essex, Ont.He's referring to a hidden pile of rocks in Lake St. Clair near the shoreline in the Tecumseh area of Russell Woods.Hotte and other residents are concerned they present a hazard to boaters and people on watercraft — adding they've been dealing with it for decades."People have been hitting them and never, ever did anybody do anything but mark them as a real hazard."The hazard markers are floating buoys that have
- The Weather Network - Video
Storms to dump heavy rain and hail across Ontario Wednesday
Heat, humidity, cold front, and even wind shear - all severe weather ingredients will be present Wednesday. Watch for strong storms to track eastward across Ontario. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
- CBC
Fishermen cleaning up huge snarls of ghost gear in Bay of Fundy want funding to continue
In the cabin of his fishing boat near Saint Andrews, Greg Beckerton points to a radar screen to show the spots where he has lost traps and other fishing gear.After more than three decades on the water, he knows how easy it is to lose gear, and how important it is to remove what is known as "ghost gear" from the Bay of Fundy.Beckerton is a member of the Fundy North Fishermen's Association and has volunteered to help on many of the 137 ghost gear retrieval operations in the past year."I'm quite am
- The Canadian Press
A tranquilized black bear takes a dive from a tree, falls into a waiting tarp
CAMP HILL, Pa. (AP) — A young black bear took a dive from a tree Tuesday, landing in a giant tarp held aloft by a group of wildlife, public safety and rescue officials who tranquilized it after it roamed into a suburban Pennsylvania neighborhood.
- The Weather Network - Video
Tornado spotted in Alberta, active weather risk looms again today
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on the windy and wet weather today.
- The Weather Network - Video
Tracking thunderstorms as they roll into Ontario Wednesday
Meteorologist Kevin MacKay has the tracking and timing of severe storms in Ontario on Wednesday afternoon and evening.
- CNN
Japan is determined to keep hunting whales. And now it has a brand new ‘mothership’
Wearing a toy whale hat, whale tie and a whale motif shirt, Hideki Tokoro spends much of his days thinking about the world’s largest mammals. But he doesn’t want to protect them. He wants to hunt them.
- The Canadian Press
See a goofy-looking bird on the ground? It's likely a baby and it's fine, experts say
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — It's fledgling season, a time when animal rescue experts say they are inundated with calls about goofy-looking birds stumbling around on the ground.
- The Weather Network
Tornado watches issued for today's severe storm threat in northwestern Ontario
Residents across northwestern Ontario are advised to monitor the forecast closely as severe weather, including the potential for a tornado, is expected through Tuesday. Check back regularly for updates.
- The Weather Network
Threat for power outages as potent winds whip across parts of the Prairies
Wednesday will be a windy, rainy day for a good portion of the Prairies, continuing the unsettled trend seen since the start of the week
- The Canadian Press
Bear survives hard fall from tree near downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A black bear who had ventured into a Salt Lake City neighborhood from the nearby mountains took a 20-foot tumble from a tree Wednesday morning after it was tranquilized by wildlife officials, who were unable to provide it a soft landing.
- BBC
Shark seen regurgitating echidna in surprising first
Australian researchers were stunned to see the spiky, land-dwelling echidna emerge from a tiger shark.
- Cover Media
Cute Mexican Wolf Pups Bring New Hope For Endangered Species
These adorable little fellows are among the nine Mexican wolf pups born at Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo in April. Seven of the cute critters - who will grow up to be rather more fearsome - were successfully placed into wild dens in New Mexico in May as part of the Mexican Wolf Recovery Programme aimed at bolstering the subspecies' population in the southwestern United States and Mexico. At just 10 days old, the pups - six males and one female - were carefully transported to New Mexico. During their journey, two animal care specialists and a veterinary technician from Brookfield Zoo ensured the pups were well-fed and kept warm. Upon arrival in New Mexico, members of the Mexican Wolf Interagency Field Team covered the pups with the scent of similarly aged wild pups to integrate them seamlessly into their new dens. Each pup was swabbed for DNA and given a studbook number before being placed back in the den. Biologists monitored the radio-collared mothers to ensure they accepted the zoo-born pups. This fostering process, which improves the genetic diversity of the wild population, marked a milestone this year with the 100th pup placed in the wild since fostering began in 2014. Two additional female pups from the same litter remain at Brookfield Zoo. The Mexican wolf, the rarest and most genetically distinct subspecies of grey wolf in North America, once numbered around 4,000 across central and northern Mexico and the southwestern U.S.
- The Weather Network - Video
Severe storm threat in Ontario and Quebec continues into Thursday
The storm focus shifts to eastern Ontario and Quebec on Thursday, but southwestern Ontario isn't home-free yet. Meteorologist Kevin MacKay has the timing and risk details.
- BBC
Residents fed up of fly-tipping in their street
The council says it is working to explore ways to tackle the litter in the area.
- CBC
2 zebras shipped to New Brunswick after turf war at Saskatoon zoo
It's not all black and white between the five zebras that have called Forestry Farm Park and Zoo in Saskatoon their home for the past year.Zebra turf wars have led to two of them embarking on what the zoo calls "a new adventure" — which involves a move across the country.After being paired separately from the rest of the herd since last fall due to a medical issue, the two zebras — Koffee and LeeLoo, a gelding and a female — became a bonded pair, and they weren't horsing around.The zoo decided n