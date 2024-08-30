One of the nation's biggest art fairs returning to Indianapolis next month

The Daily Beast

Corey Lewandowski, a recently rehired campaign adviser for Donald Trump, deflected multiple times when asked by MSNBC anchor Ari Melber why he had deliberately been dishonest to him in a prior interview.Instead, Lewandowski accused Melber of making certain critical comments about Trump, which Melber denied, to the point where the MSNBC anchor threatened legal action for defamation if Lewandowski continued to do so.On Wednesday’s broadcast of The Beat, Melber brought Lewandowski’s attention to a