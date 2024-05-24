One-year-old breaks record as world’s youngest male artist after ‘sell-out’ exhibition

A one-year-old Ghanaian toddler has been recognised as the world’s youngest male artist after nearly selling out his work at an exhibition.

Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah was recognised by Guinness World Records (GWR) at the age of one year and 152 days.

The boy’s mother said she first observed his talent when he was only six months old and she now hopes he will take the art world by storm.

To qualify for the record, GWR said Ace-Liam needed to sell his work at a professional exhibition that was open to the public.

The work needed to be done to a professional standard and evidence presented that it was done on his own.

Ace-Liam’s work was first exhibited at Accra’s Museum of Science and Technology last December.

He went on to sell nine of the 10 pieces that were on display and was even commissioned to create a painting by Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the country’s first lady.

Chantelle, the mother of Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, recognised his talent when he was just six month's old - Instagram

His mother, Chantelle, is also an artist, and said she discovered his talent while she tried to keep him busy while working on her own pieces.

She said: “While learning to crawl, I spread out a piece of unstretched canvas on the floor and dropped some paint on it as a way to keep him busy while I worked on a commission painting.

“He ended up spreading the paint all over the canvas, and in the process he created his first masterpiece titled ‘The crawl’.”

Describing his creative process and approach to painting, his mother said his work was “an expression of his curiosity and joy in discovering new things”.

She said that once his painting area has been set up with canvases and paints, he walks into his studio and chooses the canvas size and colours he prefers.

“Then he calls me to open the paint bottles for him, and then he starts applying the paint on the canvas carefully yet spontaneously.

“A painting session can last anywhere from a few minutes to about half an hour, depending on his interest at the moment.

“Sometimes he leaves a painting and comes back to it after a couple of days to finish it.

“Once he’s done, he says ‘mama finish’.”