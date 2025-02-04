One-year-old found dead in car outside Sydney childcare centre

Police said a male occupant of the car was assisting with inquiries.

A one-year-old girl has been found dead in a car in Sydney’s inner west.

New South Wales Police are investigating after emergency services were called to reports of an unresponsive child in a vehicle outside a childcare centre in Earlwood on Tuesday afternoon.

Paramedics attended but declared the girl deceased at the scene.

Police said a male occupant of the vehicle, believed to be related to the child, was assisting police with inquiries.

