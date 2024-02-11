One-on-one with Coach Jeff Brohm: Transfers, Super Bowl connections and more
The Philadelphia Eagles star is in a series of ads for Franks RedHot. Watch Jason Kelce's Super Bowl Commercial (actually, there are a few!).
Chiefs coach Andy Reid thrilled with team’s final practice before Super Bowl LVIII.
Davis Webb was the starter ahead of Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech, until an injury at TCU changed things.
“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs QB Patrick, told Sports Illustrated.
How much money will San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy earn this season after a Super Bowl run?
The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chief fans can agree on one thing: They would rather not be the team that a famous rapper picks to win.
During her show in Las Vegas, Adele had a funny reaction to Eagles center Jason Kelce’s shout-out.
MONTREAL — Quebec's tourism minister says demolishing Montreal's Olympic Stadium would cost $2 billion, but that estimate is raising questions because other North American cities have torn down stadiums for hundreds of millions of dollars less. Caroline Proulx released the estimate earlier this week as she presented a comparatively cheaper plan to spend $870 million to replace the unstable and hazardous roof of the stadium built for the 1976 Olympic Games. The venue can't hold games or exhibitio
The photo of Swift and Kelce appeared to have been taken when the duo first met during the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 21
Swift's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is playing in Sunday's big game
Jake Paul's $1 million fight challenge to Sean Strickland took a dark turn in a nasty back-and-forth on social media.
Gracie Hunt, former Miss Kansas USA and member of one of the richest families in America, will likely be on the sidelines at this year's Super Bowl.
Emmitt Smith said he thinks former Cowboys assistant Mike Zimmer, the team's new defensive coordinator, could play an important role in Dallas.
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank sought to set the record straight on his team's conversations with Bill Belichick, who interviewed twice.
"A moment for this look🖤," the NFL mom wrote
BOSTON (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored his 299th career goal, Charlie Lindgren stopped 18 shots for his third shutout of the season and the Washington Capitals snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday. Alex Ovechkin scored his 57th career empty-net goal with 27 seconds remaining to pass Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. Dylan Strome also scored for the Capitals, who won for the first time since beating St. Louis 5-2 on Jan. 18. Lindgren wasn’t tested m
The San Francisco 49ers running back was two-and-a-half when his dad and the Denver Broncos won Super Bowl XXXIII in 1999
The jersey Tom Brady wore when the Patriots overcame the famous 28–3 deficit against the Falcons in the 2017 Super Bowl was stolen from the locker room. It was later recovered after an investigation led by the FBI.
American Adam Johnson died last year after being hit in the neck by an opposition player’s skate during a match in Sheffield.
Cetaphil's early Super Bowl commercial shows a father and Swiftie daughter duo bonding over football, tugging at heart strings online.