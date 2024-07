Reuters

It takes an average of nearly 29 years to build a new mine in the U.S., the second-longest in the world behind only Zambia, hampering Washington's efforts to boost output of lithium, nickel and other metals for the energy transition, a report said on Thursday. The report by consultancy S&P Global comes amid rising pressure on U.S. officials to streamline what is seen by mining companies and some policymakers as a confusing and lengthy process to obtain a mining permit that harms efforts to offset China's near-total control of the critical minerals sector. The report found the development timeline in copper- and cobalt-rich Zambia to be the longest in the world at roughly 34 years, five years longer than the U.S.