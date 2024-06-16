One-on-one: Mark Pope reflects on Big Blue return and first 9 weeks on the job
One-on-one: Mark Pope reflects on Big Blue return and first 9 weeks on the job
One-on-one: Mark Pope reflects on Big Blue return and first 9 weeks on the job
The Love Island host just shared a series of comical pics to her Instagram. See photos
The 39-year-old mother-of-four said online criticism of her body has reached its pinnacle after she made her runway debut.
Stars of the beloved '70s series reunited ahead of the show's 50th anniversary at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco on Saturday, June 15
In a candid new podcast interview, the 52-year-old politician said it's important to be "all-in" every day as the country's leader.
Prince William and Kate Middleton have released an emotional behind-the-scenes video featuring tender family moment with Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George...
Sabrina Carpenter just wore a statement three-piece suiting option that's most definitely not office appropriate. See photos
‘If my freedom of speech [is] taken, they’ll be coming for yours next,’ she posted in the aftermath of the offensive viral video
The Duchess of Sussex's friend, Nacho Figueras, dropped another clue about what to expect from Meghan's forthcoming lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard
Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer modelled a must-see orange swimsuit for a sun-soaked getaway
The former Los Angeles Lakers point guard died on May 4
The Princess of Wales returned to the Buckingham Palace balcony in her first appearance since sharing her cancer diagnosis
STORY: Boeing has found more quality problems on its jets. Reuters sources say the issues this time concern its 787 widebody planes. They say the aerospace giant has found hundreds of incorrectly tightened fasteners on some undelivered aircraft. The sources say the problem was discovered at plant in South Carolina, with the fasteners found to have been tightened from the wrong end. There is no immediate concern about flight safety, but one source says Boeing is trying to understand how the problem arose - and how much work it must do to remedy the issue.The company confirmed the checks to Reuters, and said there would be no impact on deliveries. Even so, it’s another concern for investors after a series of quality control issues at the company. Some of its big-selling 737 MAX jets were grounded for a time earlier this year after a midair blowout on one of the planes. The Federal Aviation Administration has blocked a plan to raise output of the model, while Boeing takes steps to ensure manufacturing quality. Regulators said they were aware of the new concerns regarding the 787, and would work with the company to determine appropriate action. Boeing shares are down around 30% this year amid all the problems.
Princess Anne had some difficulty taming her horse during the procession for the King's birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour
The Princess of Wales is making her first public appearance in six months after announcing her cancer diagnosis in March
The Princess of Wales has shared a new photograph as she confirmed her upcoming appearance at Trooping the Colour
The Duchess of Edinburgh had a kind move towards her nephew as the festivities came to a close
Zara Tindall stunned in a cinched little black dress for a rare red carpet appearance with husband Mike at the Federer: Twelve Final Days special screening at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square
“I thought my birthday, I’d have the day to myself. I was stuck doing everything that everyone else wanted to do.”
Body-language expert Darren Stanton said that the first glimpse of the princess set the tone for the annual royal event,
Who won at WWE Clash at the Castle? See what happened in the WWE premium live event from Scotland.