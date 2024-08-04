One person was critically wounded after a shooting in southeast Albuquerque
One person was critically wounded after a shooting in southeast Albuquerque
One person was critically wounded after a shooting in southeast Albuquerque
An off-duty Toronto police officer was shot late Saturday evening while arresting a man downtown wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. Police said the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. near Bathurst Street and King Street W.The officer recognized the suspect, Javell Jackson, 30, while outside, Det.-Sgt. Brandon Price said in a news conference Sunday.Jackson was wanted on attempted murder charges connected to a shooting on Dec. 3, 2023 near Church Street and Front St. W, police said. He also faced s
RENO, Nev. (AP) — One of three inmates killed in a Nevada prison brawl this week was a member of a white supremacist prison gang who was serving a life sentence for his role in a murder at another Nevada prison, authorities said Friday.
An Illinois deputy sheriff who killed a woman in her own home is part of what law enforcement officials and experts call America’s legion of “wandering officers” who drift from police department to police department – sometimes even after having been fired, forced to resign or convicted of a crime.
A decade after the family sought refuge in Australia, Ruqia Haidari is dead, and her mother is in prison for forcing her to marry a man she didn’t know.
The man who was lit on fire in an alleged assault in Surrey, B.C., on Friday continues to be treated for serious injuries, his family says.Rahat Rao, originally from Pakistan, was identified by family as the victim in the public attack. Rao is the owner of SNS Currency Exchange near Surrey Central station, and has been living in the city for more than 30 years.His brother-in-law Munir Riasat confirmed his identity to CBC News on Sunday, adding that Rao remains in hospital for serious burns after
Flash Shelton says he consults daily with property owners and averages three encounters with squatters across the country each month
A further wave of violence swept the country on Saturday.
Police released new images Sunday of the suspects involved in the killing of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor. The 37-year-old was fatally shot in Los Angeles in May after confronting three people who were trying to steal his car's catalytic converter, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. On Sunday, police released surveillance images from the incident, showing the three individuals suspected in Wactor's death and the car they fled in.
Octavio Reed and an accomplice pleaded guilty to killing Heather Tucker and Bud Morgan during attempted robberies in 2021.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday overrode a plea agreement reached earlier this week for the accused mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and two other defendants, reinstating them as death-penalty cases.
The man who stole a bronze Jackie Robinson statue that was cut off at the ankles and found days later smoldering in a trash can in a city park in Kansas is going to spend about 15 years in prison, although most of that time is related to a burglary that happened a few days after the January statue heist. A judge sentenced Ricky Alderete Friday on three different cases that he said in court stemmed from his addiction to fentanyl. The League 42 youth baseball league plans to unveil a replacement statue of Robinson crafted from the original mold Monday at a park in Wichita, Kansas.
Almost 35 years after a Saanich teenager plotted the murder of his mother and grandmother, his day parole has been extended — and a second accomplice has been granted full parole.Darren Gowan (who previously went by the last name Huenemann), now 51, was 18 years old when he orchestrated the double homicide with the help of two classmates. In 1990 Derik Lord, then 17, and David Muir, then 16, carried out the murders of Sharon Huenemann, 47, and her mother Doris Leatherbarrow, 69, at Leatherbarrow
John Warnock Hinckley Jr., who spent 35 years in a psychiatric hospital following the 1981 shooting of President Ronald Reagan, shares his thoughts on the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett.
Evita left out a few things about the wild stuff Eva Perón's body went through after her death.
A central Florida deputy was killed and two others injured when they were “ambushed” after responding to a disturbance Friday night, Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell said.
LONDON (AP) — A number of British police officers were injured Saturday as far-right activists faced off with anti-racism protesters, following a stabbing rampage at a dance class earlier this week that left three girls dead and several wounded.
Far-right activists clashed with police across the UK on Saturday with violent scenes playing out in locations from Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland, to Liverpool in the northwest of England and Bristol in the west.
A post-mortem examination found the 19-year-old died of traumatic head injuries, consistent with a fall from height.
For four years, an obscure election denialist named Mark Mendlovitz tried hawking a story that Doug Emhoff’s first marriage ended because he had an affair. Media outlets, he claimed in an exclusive interview with the Daily Beast, refused to run it.On Saturday, the Daily Mail broke the story, publishing a piece that alleged the second gentleman cheated on his first wife, Kerstin, with Najen Naylor, a teacher at their children’s school—and got her pregnant. Shortly after, Emhoff confirmed the accu
A man from southern California faced a Palm Beach County judge Friday after police said he was trespassing at Mar-a-Lago last month.