One person dead after fire at commercial property in Toronto's west end

Toronto Fire Services says one person is dead after multiple storage trailers caught on fire early Sunday morning in the city's west end.

Capt. Bill Papakonstantino says the service responded to a call for the fire at a single storey commercial property on McCormack Street at around 4 a.m.

While trying to put out the blazes, fire crews found someone inside one of the trailers.

Papakonstantino says the person died after being transported to hospital and, while the fire is out, crews were still on scene at around 10:30 a.m. investigating the cause of the blaze.

Toronto Fire Services did not release details on the victim's identity.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, it says it is expressing its deepest condolences to everyone affected by the tragic loss.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2023

The Canadian Press