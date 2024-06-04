One person dead following single-car crash in Milford, authorities say
Milford police said they responded to a single-car crash in the area of 241 Savage Road Monday night.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A juror was dismissed Monday after reporting that a woman dropped a bag of $120,000 in cash at her home and offered her more money if she would vote to acquit seven people charged with stealing more than $40 million from a program meant to feed children during the pandemic.
TOKYO (AP) — Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
The former House speaker uses some of his strongest words yet against his GOP arch-rival.
Kory McCrimmon, 16, died on Sunday afternoon after an incident in Glasgow.
ROME (Reuters) -A Dutch tourist has defaced a frescoed wall in an ancient Roman house in Herculaneum, near Naples, damaging a building that survived the volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, Italian police said on Monday. "Any damage hurts our heritage, our beauty and our identity and that is why it must be punished with the utmost firmness," Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said in a statement. A smaller city than its more famous neighbour Pompeii, Herculaneum was buried under a deeper layer of ash, which protected its ruins from thieves and left particularly well-preserved remains.
Jeronimo A. Duran, 33, faces charges of murder and child abuse in connection with the death of his daughter, Melody Alana Rose Duran
MONTREAL — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a young child in a boating incident in Quebec's upper Laurentians region.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A 29-year-old German police officer has died of injuries suffered during a knife attack that left five other people injured on the central square of Mannheim, officials said Sunday. The officer was stabbed several times in the head and neck by a 25-year-old immigrant from Afghanistan and underwent emergency surgery after the attack Friday, officials said. The officer was placed in an artificial coma but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. Chancellor Olaf Scholz posted
The brutal attack has led to a rare outpouring of sympathy for the police.
Ashley Parmeley allegedly said she tried to "sacrifice" her son and fatally shot her daughter
TORONTO — One man was killed and four others were injured after suspects allegedly shot at a group of men gathered in a high school parking lot after a weekend soccer game, police said Monday. Police described the late-night attack as sudden and one-sided but said it was too early to confirm if it was random. Police said Sunday night's shooting came within a roughly 24-hour span of two others nearby that they described as random, which had injured a 20-year-old and 14-year-old boy. "It's very di
Toyota announced a recall of over 100,000 vehicles Thursday. Here's what you need to know.
A discovery of artifacts, recovered from a 2,000-year-old burial mound, shows off a little-known society’s sophistication and deep connections to the Silk Road.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Rapper and singer Sean Kingston is back in South Florida, where he and his mother are charged with committing more than a million dollars' worth of fraud.
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff tells CNN’s Kasie Hunt that “they should recommend a sentence no greater or no less than any other citizen would get for committing those kinds of crimes.”
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police on Monday arrested dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators for trespassing after they occupied the lobby of a San Francisco building that houses the Israeli Consulate.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Four more hostages kidnapped on Oct. 7 were declared dead by the Israeli military — including three older adults seen in a Hamas video begging to be released. Monday's announcement heightens pressure on the Israeli government to agree to a U.S. cease-fire proposal that could secure the return of the hostages still held in Gaza and end the eight-month war. About 80 hostages in Gaza are believed to be alive, alongside the remains of 43 others. In the days since the Biden administr
Warning: This story contains distressing details:A former University of Waterloo, Ont., student has pleaded guilty to four charges in connection with the stabbing of an instructor and two students during a gender-studies class in June 2023. Geovanny Villalba-Aleman appeared in a Kitchener court on Monday morning.He pleaded guilty to: Two charges of aggravated assault.One charge of assault causing bodily harm.One charge of assault with a weapon.Two students and an instructor were stabbed in Hagey
The teen's mother shared a video capturing the dramatic sequence of events that ended with her daughter happily joining her classmates at her graduation
It's been a heartbreaking week for one family in Kingsclear First Nation in New Brunswick. 27-year-old Lucas Solomon-Polchies was killed last March. Now, his family says his grave has been burned, complicating the already difficult process of grief. Global's Anna Mandin has the story.