One person dead following single-car crash in Milford, authorities say

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — One man was killed and four others were injured after suspects allegedly shot at a group of men gathered in a high school parking lot after a weekend soccer game, police said Monday. Police described the late-night attack as sudden and one-sided but said it was too early to confirm if it was random. Police said Sunday night's shooting came within a roughly 24-hour span of two others nearby that they described as random, which had injured a 20-year-old and 14-year-old boy. "It's very di