One person dead after a mobile home fire in Mesa
Mesa firefighters found a person dead Saturday morning while fighting a travel trailer fire near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road.
Mesa firefighters found a person dead Saturday morning while fighting a travel trailer fire near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road.
Instead of mourning the dead and the devastating destruction that has befallen the city of Los Angeles due to raging wildfires, X owner Elon Musk has taken to his far-right hate speech incubator to blame the fires on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. In other words, Musk is quite literally using blatantly sexist and outright racist lies to pin the climate change-fueled disaster on minorities. "They prioritized DEI over saving lives and homes," Musk tweeted, responding to a horrify
Garner opened up about how her community has been impacted by the Palisades fire, and spoke about losing a friend from her church
Penny Lancaster was a big of mixed emotions on Friday as although the television presenter was busy celebrating her husband Rod Stewart's milestone birthday she was also conscious of the wildfires raging across Los Angeles
The It-Brit is getting ready to host Love Island All Stars starting January 13 - see photos
PEOPLE can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened their home to friends and loved ones forced to evacuate
The victim confronted one of her assailants in court
Meghan Markle shares a fresh look inside her idyllic kitchen wearing a pinny in wholesome moment captured on camera
The man who died inside a Winnipeg hospital emergency room has been identified as 49-year-old Chad Christopher Giffin. His sister says she still has a lot of questions about what happened and why it took so long for family to be notified.
With the Eaton fire bearing down on a Altadena home, a brother and sister had to decide what to do. One left the scene. The other stayed behind. What happened next was a family tragedy.
The actress teamed up with Jimmy Fallon to show off her legendary hip-thrusting moves almost 40 years later on "The Tonight Show."
"People could buy them to use at home as souvenirs."
"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill was among the thousands who evacuated Los Angeles. Other stars, including Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, and Milo Ventimiglia have lost their LA homes.
"It's very simple, but the number of people who don't realize you can do it is wild."
Analisa Josefa Corr has been accused of assaulting a fellow passenger while intoxicated.
Anitta shared pics on IG from her ski holiday in Verbier, Switzerland that included a look at her unusual winter attire of a tiny black bikini and snow boots.
Jessica Tarlov came to the defense of the Los Angeles fire chief at the center of right-wing outrage.
Romeo Beckham has jetted off on a romantic holiday with his new girlfriend Kim Turnball. See details.
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has penned a sweet tribute to Kate Middleton in message that almost went unnoticed after Prince William released a new photograph…
A police operation in Hay River, N.W.T., has come to an end and a number of people are now in custody as a result, according to RCMP. In an update shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, RCMP said they're no longer asking people in the area of Pine Crescent and 553 to shelter in place. They said no injuries have been reported. Police still haven't elaborated on the nature of the operation, nor have they said whether any of the people taken into custody are facing charges. At 7:30 a.m., police said there wa
The ensemble featured a quintessentially British print, too.