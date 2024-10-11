One person dead in shooting involving officers in Laurens County, South Carolina
One person dead in shooting involving officers in Laurens County, South Carolina
One person dead in shooting involving officers in Laurens County, South Carolina
Gisèle Pelicot briefly exited the courtroom as one of her alleged abusers testified
One of the suspect's daughters escaped their home and reported him to police, per local authorities
Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial date on sex crimes charges has been set for May 5, 2025
Kirkland Warren, 28, previously pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated murder and second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Meshay Melendez, 27, and her daughter, Layla Stewart, 7
"I call it the dead dog state."
A judge said the attack would ‘strike fear into every traveller on the Underground’.
Jiryiah Johnson succumbed to serious injuries suffered in the attack
"I've been awake since 3:30 a.m., and didn't go back to sleep. Mum and dad are pissed," the note read
York Region police say they are searching for at least three suspects after they stole a suitcase with a "quantity of cash" in a violent daytime robbery captured on video.The alleged robbery unfolded on Tuesday at about 5:10 p.m. at the exit of a commercial plaza in the area of Yonge Street and Meadowview Avenue in Thornhill.A man was driving his vehicle through the plaza parking lot when he was suddenly boxed in by a Lexus SUV and a Mercedes sedan, police said in a news release Thursday.Three s
Fifty men are accused of raping Gisèle Pelicot after her husband drugged her and left her unconscious.
Prosecutors are examining new evidence as part of an investigation into Marilyn Manson, the Los Angeles County district attorney says.
Virginia McCullough admitted killing John and Lois McCullough, both aged in their 70s, in 2019.
Buku Abi tells her story in the new documentary 'R. Kelly's Karma: A Daughter's Journey,' now airing on TVEI Streaming Network
A Black man, who is deaf and has cerebral palsy is facing felony aggravated assault and resisting arrest charges after he was repeatedly punched and tasered by a pair of Phoenix police officers. The violent and rapid arrest of Tyron McAlpin raises serious questions and could serve as a test case for Phoenix and the Department of Justice as the two battle over whether the police department in America’s fifth-largest city needs federal oversight. Acting on false claims from a White man under investigation, body camera video shows officers unexpectedly go after McAlpin, punch him in the head at least 10 times, Taser him four times, and wrap their arms around his neck. Read more at ABC15.com/investigations
Warning: Viewer discretion is advised. A 10-year-old boy from Longueuil was badly burned with boiling water after a woman allegedly doused him with the burning liquid. As Global’s Tim Sargeant reports, the boy was hospitalized and the woman was arrested.
FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas law enforcement officer who pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a man he repeatedly punched during a violent arrest caught on video in 2022 will be serving time in a federal prisons medical facility.
Her husband described her death as 'sudden and unexpected' in an Instagram tribute shortly after the influencer died on Oct. 4
A baby girl identified only as Ja'nae was brain dead when she arrived at a Texas hospital on Sept. 29, authorities said
"When my male friends start complaining about baby momma drama, I'm suddenly very glad that I'm gay."
Clark County mother charged after 4-year-old daughter found along highway