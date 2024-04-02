One person dead in street following shooting overnight Thursday in Kansas City

One person died following a shooting early Tuesday in Kansas City.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to the area of East 57th Street and Michigan Avenue, according to Sgt. Phillip DiMartino, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

When they arrived at East 55th Street and Michigan, police found a male victim in the street with apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency medical crews arrived and declared him dead at the scene.

Police did not specify the victim’s age.

Detectives and crime scene investigators canvassed the area for evidence of what led up to the incident.

The killing was the 36th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. At this time last year, there had been 41 homicides.

Police ask anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.