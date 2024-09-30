Clapham triple stabbing: Neighbours tell of 'war zone' as young man killed and two hospitalised in knife brawl

Clapham triple stabbing: Neighbours tell of 'war zone' as young man killed and two hospitalised in knife brawl

Neighbours told how their south London street was turned into a “war zone” as a horror triple stabbing left a young man dead.

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance were scrambled to the scene on Wandsworth Road, between Clapham and Battersea, around 4am on Sunday following reports of an attack.

Three people were found at the scene suffering stab wounds.

One person was declared dead at the scene and two more were taken to hospital.

Locals described hearing shouting and cars revving as the attack unfolded in the middle of the night.

A mother-of-three, 56, said: “I heard some shouting and just thought it was drunks but then the volume increased and there were cars revving. It was scary. I looked out and there were people running.

“It was chaos. I wouldn’t have dared to do out there. When I heard someone was dead I felt sick. Someone literally died on our doorstep. What a waste. My heart goes out to his family.”

A second neighbour said: “Police arrived in loads of cars it was very dramatic. There were paramedics around and a few injured scattered on the ground. It was like a war zone.”

Forensics experts were at the scene on Monday trawling for clues.

Meanwhile detectives were scouring CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage as part of the investigation.

Officers were also carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

The Met said they were called “to reports of a large group fighting with knives in Wandsworth Road”.

“Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, a man in his 20s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene,” said a Met spokesperson on Sunday evening. “Officers are working to inform his next of kin.”

Two other victims - both also aged in their 20s - have been taken to hospital for treatment.

One was treated for injuries that were not deemed to be life threatening. The condition of the other victim has not yet been confirmed.

No arrests have yet been made.

An investigation is ongoing, and a crime scene remained in place on Sunday evening.

A section of Wandsworth Road, between Queenstown Road and Lambourn Road, was shut. The closure has forced the diversion of three bus routes in the area.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.07am today (Sunday, September 29) to reports of a stabbing incident in Wandsworth Road.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and London’s Air Ambulance.

“Our crews treated three people at the scene. Sadly, despite the best effort of emergency services, one person died at the scene. One person was conveyed to a major trauma centre and another was conveyed to hospital.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 1169/29SEP.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.