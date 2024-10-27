One person dies after crash near Fremont

Latest Stories
- BuzzFeed
Donald Trump's Phone Lock Screen Is Going Viral Because It's Exactly What Everyone Expected It To Be
"This alone would tell me everything I need to know."
- BuzzFeed
I Told My Trump-Supporting Mom I'm Having A Biracial Baby. Here's What Happened.
When I asked her exactly what the issue was, she simply replied, “We just didn’t do that in my day.”
- CBC
Drivers urged to slow down for emergency responders after 4 vehicles hit, kill moose on Highway 11
WARNING: This story contains some graphic details about a highway collision with an animal.A stretch of Highway 11 in Saskatchewan was left covered in blood and debris on Thursday evening after a moose was struck and killed by four vehicles, prompting a cleanup a fire chief says was made even more hazardous by vehicles that didn't slow down while passing the scene.Saskatchewan RCMP say a semi-truck travelling northbound hit the moose about two kilometres north of Hanley. Two pickup trucks and an
- BuzzFeed
I'm A First-Generation Indian American Woman. I Married Into A Family Of Trump Supporters.
"I debated whether to publish this piece. I feared these words would create even more of a rift between my in-laws and me."
- BBC
Teen death crash driver was drink-driving - inquest
Jesse Owen, Callum Griffiths and Morgan Smith died at the scene of the collision.
- People
Bride and Groom Decide to Have Last Minute Thanksgiving Wedding and Expect Family to Drop Holiday Plans to Attend
“She sent a massive text to our family saying her and her boyfriend are finally getting married,” a Reddit user explained
- BuzzFeed
This 45-Year-Old Sugar Daddy Is Opening Up About What His Lifestyle Is Really Like, And It's Wild
"A good sugar relationship is about more than money."
- The Canadian Press
Nine-year-old girl dead after all-terrain vehicle rollover in eastern Ontario: police
NORTH FRONTENAC TOWNSHIP — Police say a nine-year-old girl has died after an all-terrain vehicle rolled over into a ditch in eastern Ontario on Thursday afternoon.
- People
Richard Thomas' 7 Children: All About “The Waltons” Star's Sons and Daughters
Richard Thomas has seven kids: Richard, Brooke, Barbara, Gwyneth, Pilar, Kendra and Montana
- BuzzFeed
16 Outrageously Unreasonable Roommates Who Would Be Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Hard To Come Home To Every Night
"My friends and I had to pee in the kitchen sink and outside on the lawn! I packed up my things and left the next day."
- Canadian Press Videos
DNA tests identify 19th-century teenager's skull found in Illinois home's wall
Investigators have determined that a skull discovered in the wall of an Illinois home in 1978 was that of an Indiana teenager who died more than 150 years ago, authorities announced Thursday.
- People
Alex Rodriguez’s Dating History: A Look a the Former Yankees Star’s Relationships — and Who He’s Been Spotted with Since Jennifer Lopez
Alex Rodriguez previously dated Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz and was engaged to Jennifer Lopez
- Hello!
Sarah Ferguson reveals rare glimpse inside never-ending 21-acre Royal Lodge grounds
Princess Beatrice and Prince Eugenie's mother Sarah Ferguson filmed a video from her private garden at Royal Lodge, the home she shares with her ex-husband Prince Andrew.
- BuzzFeed
Wedding Guests, Tell Us The Wildest Thing A Filthy-Rich Couple Requested Or Demanded
Get it off your chest.
- GOBankingRates
I’m a Mechanic: 11 SUVs I Would Never Buy and Why They Aren’t Worth It
It can't be said that Americans aren't flush for SUV options in 2024. Despite costing more than sedans and hatchbacks, the SUV market grows every year. Regardless of inflationary or economic...
- Hello!
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis rock personalized tees with their 2 kids for very rare public appearance
Ashton Kutcher and Mika Kunis treated their two kids to a fun night out in Los Angeles on October 25, 2024 as they watched the Los Angeles Dodgers win the first game of the 2024 World Series. See the pictures here...
- BuzzFeed
26 Parenting Practices From Around The World That Would Blow Your Tiny American Mind
"It’s not uncommon to leave a baby in the car (running), especially if they’re sleeping. I got weird looks when I told my Japanese friends it’s difficult to just run into the store real quick with my son. They asked why he didn’t just stay in the car."
- People
Woman Says She Had to Tell Friend Her Devil Costume Was Too ‘Sexy’ for Trick-or-Treating with Kids
"She looked awesome, but I told her that her outfit wasn't really appropriate," a woman wrote in a Reddit post
- People
Ava Sambora and Fiancé Tyler Farrar Celebrate Their Engagement Party: 'A Beautiful Day' (Exclusive)
The daughter of Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Farrar in February
- The Olympian
Parents accused of assaulting, trying to kidnap daughter in Lacey over arranged marriage
Court records detail investigation into the incident that prompted a school lockdown.