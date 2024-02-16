One person dies in shooting

ABC News

The person who lost their life in Wednesday's mass shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, has been identified by colleagues and family as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a 44-year-old radio DJ and mother of two. Another 21 people were shot and wounded when gunfire erupted outside Union Station as fans were leaving a celebration for the Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning NFL Super Bowl champions, according to the Kansas City. An investigation into the shooting was ongoing, with the motive unclear.