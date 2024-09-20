One person found dead following house fire in Somersworth

CBC

A mother, father and their son who had been reported missing in Kitchener have been found in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and are safe, police say.Waterloo regional police say a member of the public notified them after seeing the missing persons media release. The family was last seen in Kitchener on Sept. 1 in the Doon Road and Rockway Drive area of Kitchener after visiting friends.Police say the family of five travelled to Toronto from Vietnam on Aug. 6 and later travelled to Kitchener to visit fri