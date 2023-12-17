One person killed, another injured in three-vehicle crash, SC Highway Patrol says

One person was killed and another was hospitalized Saturday when the motorcycles they were riding collided with a pickup truck, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The three-vehicle crash happened at about 10:05 a.m. in Edgefield County, said Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover.

A 2011 BMW motorcycle and a 2023 BMW motorcycle were driving east on S.C. 283, according to Glover. A 2000 Chevrolet pickup was heading west on S.C. 283, and when it turned left onto North Martintown Road it was hit by both motorcycles, Glover said.

The 2011 BMW motorcycle rider died, and the 2023 BMW motorcycle rider was taken to an area hospital, according to Glover.

The Edgefield County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the motorcycle rider who died.

Further information on the surviving motorcycle rider’s condition was not available.

Glover said the Chevy driver was not hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if either of the motorcycle riders were wearing helmets, or if the pickup driver was wearing a seat belt.

The Highway Patrol did not say if the crash continues to be investigated.

Through Wednesday, 913 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, and 110 involved motorcycles, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least two people have died in Edgefield County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. There were eight deaths reported in the county in 2022, DPS reported.