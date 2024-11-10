One person killed and several injured at Alabama university homecoming event

Tuskegee shooting occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, and the person who was killed was not affiliated with the university.

One person was killed and 16 others were injured when gunfire erupted at Tuskegee University in Alabama on Sunday, the fourth reported shooting at homecoming events across the US within the last three weeks.

No arrests were immediately announced.



Twelve people were wounded by gunfire, and four others sustained injuries not related to the gunshots, the Alabama law enforcement agency said in a Sunday afternoon update.



“The parents of this individual have been notified. Several others including Tuskegee University students were injured and are receiving treatment at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery,” the university said in a statement.



An autopsy on the person killed, who is male, was planned at the state’s forensic center in Montgomery, the Macon county coroner Hal Bentley told the Associated Press on Sunday. The city’s police chief, Patrick Mardis, said the injured included a female student who was shot in the stomach and a male student who was shot in the arm.

The Alabama bureau of investigations said it is conducting an investigation into the shooting.

“The university is in the process of completing student accountability and notifying parents. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” the statement from Tuskegee University said.

On 19 October one person was killed and four were injured by by gunfire at Albany State University in Georgia during its homecoming weekend festivities. A suspect has since been arrested, according to the Georgia bureau of investigation.

That same day, three people were killed and eight were injured in a shooting at a homecoming event on the outskirts of Lexington, Mississippi.

On 12 October, a mass shooting during a Tennessee State University homecoming parade in Nashville left one person dead and nine injured. Two suspects were arrested days later on murder charges, ABC reports.