One person seriously injured after crash on Route 101 in Raymond

The swift response to the school bus crash in B.C.'s Cariboo region, which left about 36 people injured on Friday, was crucial in ensuring the safety of those involved, according to a fire chief who was on the scene."So extremely proud of the volunteer fire departments and the firefighters [who] attended and our other partner agencies," said Roger Hollander, the Cariboo Regional District fire chief. Seven people were airlifted to the hospital and seven were sent in ambulances. Shortly after that