One person seriously injured after multiple crashes on Highway 403 in Brantford

A 36-year-old from Brantford was sent to hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 403 in Brantford.

The eastbound lanes of the highway are closed between Garden Avenue and Highway 52 following a slew of collisions due to whiteout conditions early Tuesday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

In addition to the three-vehicle collision, there was also a seven-vehicle crash and four jackknifed transport trucks, OPP said.

The westbound lanes of the highway remain open.

A snow squall warning is in effect for multiple Ontario regions, including Brantford and Brant County. Environment and Climate Change Canada is urging caution due to “intense” snowfall rates, and reduced visibility from blowing snow.

More to come.

Celeste Percy-Beauregard's reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. The funding allows her to report on stories about Brant County.

Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator