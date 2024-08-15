One person seriously injured in shooting on West Gate City Boulevard
Sophia Rosing, 23, pleaded guilty to four counts of fourth-degree assault as well as one count of disorderly conduct and public intoxication
The woman was arrested on multiple charges, according to police.
It is the second courtroom attack involving the case in several months
Butter worth $800 was taken from two Guelph stores on Monday afternoon, police say.At approximately 3:30 p.m., a man entered a store near Gordon Street and Clair Road in Guelph's south end and left with two cases of butter. Police say the two cases were worth about $500.About an hour later, a man walked into a store at Kortright Road W. and Edinburgh Road S., approximately four kilometres away, and "filled two bags with butter valued at $300 and fled the store," police said.The man had a beard a
An owner of a now defunct trucking company agreed to plead guilty Tuesday to federal charges related to a deadly crash in New Hampshire that killed seven motorcyclists. Dunyadar Gasanov, 39, pled guilty in Springfield, Massachusetts to three counts of making false statements to federal investigators. The car transport company he owned, Westfield Transport, Inc., employed Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, a commercial trucker driver who was involved in 2019 crash that left seven motorcyclists dead in northern New Hampshire.
BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have issued a first arrest warrant in their investigation into the undersea explosions in 2022 that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines between Russia and Germany, according to a media report Wednesday.
Kimberly Fritz, Lorraine Rodriguez and Velvet Sanchez were strangled to death allegedly by Warren Luther Alexander, police say
Kimberly Dell Davidson-Drolet, 53, has been arrested alongside her son, sister and another person, per federal prosecutors
One of the men accused of murdering Rocky View County worker Colin Hough last week was on bail while the other had just finished a prison sentence for crimes that closely align with the allegations faced in the fatal carjacking, CBC News has learned.Court records reveal new details about the two suspects' involvement with police, the courts and prison.Arthur Wayne Penner, 35, faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with last Tuesday's fatal carjacking, while Elija
A 53-year-old woman who lived a ‘quiet, sheltered life’ has been jailed for 15 months.
Terri McAdams, a 22-year-old UT Arlington student, was found beaten to death inside her apartment on Valentine’s Day 1985. DNA analysis has now confirmed the killer’s identity.
The teen girl was allegedly brought from Arizona to Iowa by her mother to live on the suspect's farm, police say
A judge barred an indicted, election-denying lawyer from being involved in one of Dominion Voting Systems’ 2020 election defamation cases after she publicly leaked the company’s internal emails.
Body cam video: Edmond officers find 2 toddlers at home alone after mom went to work
The 38-year-old has been in prison since 2012, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in court on Tuesday and admitted using or threatening unlawful violence on July 31.
A U.S. Army soldier and intelligence analyst with top secret security clearance pleaded guilty Tuesday to selling American military secrets to China.
Osvaldo Casas, 37, died a day after his car was allegedly vandalized, police say
For the first time in more than 20 years, the convicted murderer of Laci Peterson speaks out in the new Peacock documentary 'Face to Face with Scott Peterson'
EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma city has agreed to pay more than $7 million to a former death row inmate who was exonerated after nearly 50 years in prison, making him the longest-serving inmate to be declared innocent of a crime.