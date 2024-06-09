One person taken to the hospital following Milwaukee crash
WISN 12 News spotted 4 other vehicles around the scene.
WISN 12 News spotted 4 other vehicles around the scene.
A number of people have been hospitalized after a seaplane collided with a boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour near Stanley Park on Saturday, officials confirmed.A CBC reporter on the scene, near Canada Place, confirmed that rescue boats were circling a small plane in the water near Brockton Point in Stanley Park.The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said in a statement that a Harbour Air seaplane collided with a pleasure boat in the water around 1 p.m. PT."A number of people were on board both the
When you need to get the best advice on fixing and maintaining a vehicle, you go to a car expert. But what kinds of cars do auto aficionados keep in their garages for their own personal use? Better...
You can argue that tires are a car's four most important safety and performance features, but all the basic components are equally critical. If one fails, the vehicle becomes unusable and costs you...
Police say two people died when a sports car crashed at a luxury private motorsports club in Oliver, B.C.A statement from the RCMP says the driver of a sports car participating in a private event Wednesday at the Area 27 Motorsports Park failed to navigate a turn and hit a cement barrier at high speed.Police say both the driver and passenger died from their injuries.Cpl. James Grandy says in the statement that criminality is not believed to be a factor in the single-vehicle crash and the matter
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — By the time Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi boarded his window seat on a helicopter ferrying him, the foreign minister and six others, thick clouds already had begun forming around the mountaintops along the Azerbaijan-Iran border. Despite the worsening weather, the helicopter lifted off for a trip about 145 kilometers (90 miles) southwest to a new oil pipeline near Tabriz.
A 47-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Saskatoon Friday evening, police say.Officers were called to Millar Avenue and 71st Street E., at the city's north end, around 5:20 p.m. with a report of the crash.Police said a half-ton truck that had been travelling north on Millar Avenue collided with a gravel truck that was headed east on 71st Street. The driver of the half-ton truck, a 47-year-old man, was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said in a news
Big U.S. cities are cracking down on illegal driving of food delivery drivers on scooters, motorcycles and mopeds who work for such services as Uber, DoorDash and Grubhub. (AP Video: Rodrique Ngowi and Michael Casey. Production: Rodrique Ngowi.)
It's a mighty Bug!
The Mustang GTD goes testing at the Nurburgring before competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans later this month. Afterward, it heads to the 24 Hours of Spa.
BURNABY, B.C. — Police in Metro Vancouver say a "large rock" has been recovered from the scene of an incident along Highway 1 that sent a driver to hospital in critical condition.
This split window has everything!
Retirement should be a time when you finally get to travel, hit a little white ball around green landscapes and spend quality time with family and friends -- not your mechanic. So, especially if you...
Need For Speed An Air Force captain may be in the doghouse with his employer after lying about the cops shutting down a section of Las Vegas road for him so that he could go nearly 50 miles over the speed limit in his Cybertruck. As Vegas' KLAS news station reports, Matthew Wallace's command at the […]
After the taxi drivers’ direct action, it turned out not all city residents support them
It's a sensible and stylish crossover. But, it's not particularly exciting.
A 1975 Mercedes-Benz W115 sedan with diesel engine and automatic transmission, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Owners of about 463,000 Kia vehicles in the United States should park outside and away from structures until they get a recall repair for fire risks completed. The Korean automaker said Friday it was recalling Telluride sport utility vehicles from the 2020 through 2024 model years over fire risks stemming from overheating front power seat motors. Kia said it has reports of one underseat fire and six reports of the seat motor melting -- including some with smoke in the compartment or complaints of burning smells -- but no crashes or injuries.
Westchester County sues company in federal court.
Big rental car companies may have overestimated their customers’ readiness to drive an EV for the first time.
Exeter police are investigating the thefts of two high-end vehicles from the same dealership that had two other vehicles stolen back in February.