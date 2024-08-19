One person & three pets exposed to rabid animal in Lexington County, SC officials say

One person and three cats were recently exposed to a rabid fox found in Lexington County, the South Carolina Department of Public Health said Monday.

The fox was sent to DPH’s lab for testing Aug. 13, and was confirmed to have rabies the following day, officials said in a news release.

The animal was discovered near Gaston Street, between Jeffcoat Court and Carolyn Lane, in the Gaston area of Lexington County, according to the release.

The person was told to seek medical care, health officials said. Further information on the person’s condition was not available.

The three cats have been quarantined, as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

If untreated, rabies can cause fever, agitation and death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It is very important for you to seek medical attention if you have been exposed to a wild, stray, or domestic animal,” DPH’s Rabies Program Team Leader Terri McCollister said in the release. “The rabies virus is found in the saliva of infected animals and can be transmitted through a bite, scratch, broken skin, and the mucous membranes of your eyes, nose, or mouth.”

DPH says if you believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with the rabid animal, or another animal that potentially has rabies, call the agency’s Public Health Columbia office at 803-896-4680 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at 888-847-0902 (select option 2).

“Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DPH,” officials said.

Additionally, if you think you’ve been exposed to a rabid animal, immediately wash the affected area with plenty of soap and water, officials said.

Getting pets vaccinated for rabies is one of the “easiest and most effective” ways to protect against the disease, according to DPH.

Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year, DPH said.

There have been 50 cases of rabid animals statewide this year, compared to 78 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina in 2023, according to the release.

This is the second animal in Lexington County to test positive for rabies in 2024, while eight rabid animals were confirmed in the county by DPH last year.