One Royal Reveals a Secret About Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol

Kate Middleton's annual Christmas Carol is set to take place this Friday, December 6, with numerous members of the extended royal family in attendance.

Sophie Winkleman, who is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of Prince Michael of Kent (Queen Elizabeth's first cousin), offered a tease of the event—and inadvertently revealed a tradition that may just be for the Windsors. When asked what she was most looking forward to about the event, Sophie replied, “Beautiful music and beautiful readings. And hors d'oeuvres.”

The reveal of hors d'ouevres hints that the Windsors may gather before or after the service together, as there are no food or refreshments served at Westminster Abbey. Perhaps the Windsors have a festive get-together around the carol service.

It's likely Sophie and her family will once again be in attendance on Friday at the carol, which is focused on love. “This year’s service provides a moment to reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives. The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities,” Kensington Palace shared.

The Princess of Wales, the Palace added, “wanted to celebrate the many people supporting those in need – individuals who have inspired, counselled, comforted, and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive. This theme takes inspiration from the Christmas story which encourages us to consider the experiences of others and the important human need of giving and receiving empathy.”

Each attendee will receive a letter from Kate, wherein she wrote about how Christmas is one of her favorite times of the year. “It is a time for celebration and joy, but it also gives us the opportunity to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all,” the Princess of Wales wrote. “It is when we stop and take ourselves away from the pressures of daily life, that we find the space to live our lives with an open heart, with love, kindness and forgiveness - so much of what the Christmas spirit is all about.”



