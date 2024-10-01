One Sacramento's tallest buildings is sold for steep drop in price

One of downtown Sacramento's tallest buildings has been sold for significantly less than it was purchased for. Manulife US Real Estate Management (MUST) announced that it is divesting 400 Capitol Mall. The 29-story building is often referred to as the Wells Fargo Tower or Wells Fargo Building at the corner of 4th and Capitol. MUST plans to use proceeds from the sale to help to pay off debt. The 501,308-square-foot building was sold to an all-cash buyer for $117 million.