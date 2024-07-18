The One About Sandra Bullock Calling Lisa Kudrow “Phoebe”

In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live guest host Anthony Anderson, former Friends star Lisa Kudrow recalled a moment when Sandra Bullock called her by her character’s name.

“I just love this. I was at a big party and I was talking to Sandra Bullock — name-dropping, I have to, but it’s true,” Kudrow said. “And we were talking, and she was like, ‘Well, I guess you’ll just have to talk to yourself, Phoebe,’ about something, and she called me ‘Phoebe.'”

Kudrow said Bullock actress caught herself and was embarrassed. “She caught herself, she went ‘What’d I just do?'” Kudrow said.

She also remembered a moment after Friends ended its 10-year run in 2004. “Apparently I was crying in the kitchen and my son was 5, and he wanted to know why I was crying, and my husband said, ‘Well, she’s sad because Friends is done.'”

“[My son] said, ‘But she can see her friends, she can just call them!’ I had no clue he never knew what the show was called. He just knew that I worked on a show.”

