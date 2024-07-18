The One About Sandra Bullock Calling Lisa Kudrow “Phoebe”
In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live guest host Anthony Anderson, former Friends star Lisa Kudrow recalled a moment when Sandra Bullock called her by her character’s name.
“I just love this. I was at a big party and I was talking to Sandra Bullock — name-dropping, I have to, but it’s true,” Kudrow said. “And we were talking, and she was like, ‘Well, I guess you’ll just have to talk to yourself, Phoebe,’ about something, and she called me ‘Phoebe.'”
More from Deadline
'Time Bandits': Lisa Kudrow Leads "Crack Team Of Expert Thieves" In Trailer For Taika Waititi's Apple Series
Nicole Kidman Confirms Return For 'Practical Magic 2' With Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock & Nicole Kidman In Talks To Return For 'Practical Magic' Sequel
Kudrow said Bullock actress caught herself and was embarrassed. “She caught herself, she went ‘What’d I just do?'” Kudrow said.
She also remembered a moment after Friends ended its 10-year run in 2004. “Apparently I was crying in the kitchen and my son was 5, and he wanted to know why I was crying, and my husband said, ‘Well, she’s sad because Friends is done.'”
“[My son] said, ‘But she can see her friends, she can just call them!’ I had no clue he never knew what the show was called. He just knew that I worked on a show.”
Best of Deadline
'UnPrisoned' Season 2 Soundtrack: From Doja Cat to Billie Holiday
List Of Hollywood & Media Layoffs So Far In 2024 : From Paramount To The Los Angeles Times To CNN
2024-25 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds & More
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.