One Show and Match of the Day presenter Jermaine Jenas sacked by BBC

Jermaine Jenas has been a regular presence on UK television since retiring from football in 2016.

Jermaine Jenas has been a regular presence on UK television since retiring from football in 2016. Photograph: Joe Maher/FIFA/Getty Images

Jermaine Jenas, a presenter on The One Show and who appears on Match of the Day, has been sacked by the BBC after complaints about his conduct in the workplace.

The former footballer, 41, has been taken off the air from both flagship shows.

The BBC reported his contract had been terminated after allegations involving text messages and other digital communication. It is understood issues were raised with the broadcaster a few weeks ago.

The presenter and pundit has long been seen as a potential long-term replacement for Gary Lineker as full-time Match of the Day host. He was last on air earlier in the summer.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We can confirm Jermaine Jenas is no longer part of our presenting lineup.” His agency MC Saatchi also no longer represents him.

The BBC launched an immediate internal investigation after concerns were raised about the former England, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United midfielder and he was quietly removed from the broadcaster’s official channels, according to the Sun.

Jenas, a married father of four, covered this summer’s Euros and commentated on Spain’s semi-final victory over France on 9 July.

He last presented The One Show alongside Alex Jones on Wednesday 22 July and appeared on the Match of The Day panel on 4 May. He was absent from Saturday’s first episode of the new season.

A source told the Sun: “This is a categorical nightmare for the BBC. Complaints were raised concerning Jermaine’s behaviour.

“After some immediate routine enquiries the decision was taken to take him off air, and terminate his contract.

“The BBC’s new director of sport, Alex Kay-Jelski, has been heavily involved in this whole process, and is adamant that his new house is firmly in order, and there are no skeletons.

“At present, the feeling is he won’t be back on the BBC.”

A giant mural, featuring the 41-year-old alongside BBC Sport colleagues Lineker, Alan Shearer and Alex Scott has been removed from Manchester’s Media City HQ, the Sun added.

Jenas is understood to have instructed lawyers, according to the paper, with sources close to him insisting he is “not happy” with the BBC’s decision. According to official figures published last year, Jenas was paid between £190,000 and £194,999 by the corporation.

He also works for talkSport, where he was presenting a show while his sacking became public, and is also employed by TNT Sports, formerly BT Sport.

In an interview with the Sun in October 2021, Jenas said he would love to replace the ex-Tottenham striker as host, saying: “Match Of The Day is the biggest job on television, and if I ever got the opportunity of course I’d say yes.

“When Gary decides to call it a day, I’m sure the BBC will have a look around and decide who’s the best fit for the job.”

And the following month, Lineker told The Sun: “Jermaine is my natural successor, I think he’s doing well.”

Jenas made his footballing debut at the age of 17, and played for his boyhood club Nottingham Forest, Spurs and Newcastle United. He went on to play 341 times, as well as making 21 appearances for England.

He retired in 2016 aged 32, although he had not played since 2014.

He began appearing as a pundit while recovering from a knee injury and became a regular on Match of the Day, as well as BT Sport. He had been presenting The One Show since 2020.

Earlier this month, the governing board of the BBC released a statement announcing an independent review into the broadcaster’s workplace culture.

It stated: “We remain concerned about the potential for inappropriate workplace behaviour, particularly in creative and editorial environments.

“Whilst challenges related to power imbalances in the workplace are a challenge for multiple employers, the BBC must hold itself to the highest standards.

“The BBC has clearly articulated Values and a strong Code of Conduct and there has been much progress in recent years.

“That said, the Board will commission an independent review that will make recommendations on practical steps that could strengthen a workplace culture in line with BBC Values.”





