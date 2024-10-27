The One Show's Alex Jones combats "mum guilt" in special day with son

The One Show's Alex Jones shared a special day out with her son this week, as she admitted to feeling "mum guilt" due to her busy schedule.

The presenter took to Instagram to share a sweet video of her young son Teddy enjoying a special tour of The One Show's set before his mum got ready for another show.

"He’s been asking for ages to come and I think it’s important that he can imagine where I am at night because I’m not there to do bedtime very often," Alex captioned the post. "The mum guilt is very real but yesterday was special."

In the post's comment section, fans were quick to assure Alex that she's setting a great example to her children.

"Alex you do an amazing job, please remember that however much mum guilt you feel, you are also being an amazing example of a professional working woman to your children!" wrote one fan.

"A lot of mums work Alex, I’m sure it will give him something to aspire to more than anything," said another, while a third added: "Mummy has a super cool job for him to see, whilst there is guilt for you it’s also wonderful for children to see Mums and Dads being successful outside the home."

Back in August, Alex addressed her future on The One Show and said that "longevity is key" for her.

The TV star, who has been a staple of the BBC programme since 2010, continued: "People ask a lot: 'What do you want to do next? Don't you want to do a big entertainment show?' I'm like: 'What do you mean?' I'm really happy.

"All new projects are exciting and a new challenge but actually it would be really amiss of anybody to overlook the bread and butter. All the extra bits are really fun and exciting but actually for me longevity is key. I want to be there. Being the main breadwinner, I want to be able to provide security for the children."

The One Show airs on weekdays at 7pm on BBC One.

