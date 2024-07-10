The One Show's Alex Jones shares "emotional" life update

The One Show star Alex Jones has shared an "emotional" life update – revealing she is moving house for the first time in over a decade.

The presenter shared the big news on Instagram a few days ago, posting a clip of some of the items she uncovered as she packed away her home.

"This was emotional. After 11 years, we are MOVING HOUSE. Would love any packing tips you have??" she wrote on the post.

Speaking in the clip, Alex told her followers: "So here's a bit of news, we are actually moving house. Aghhhh!"

She then shared belongings such as her children's memory boxes, as well as a tag from when her daughter was born that said she was the daughter of "Alex Jones", the presenter admitting the hospital "got it wrong" as her real name is Charlotte Alexandra Thompson.

She later told fans: "It feels cleansing, but it feels quite emotional as well."

In a follow-up post, Alex shared the process of trying to clear a bookshelf, writing: "Shall we pack a shelf together? How do you organise your books? Some do by colour, some by author… or just plonk them all up?? My life is currently [boxes]."

Meanwhile, earlier this year the presenter shared her praise for the NHS after her son Kit underwent an operation.

"Kit has been in for a little op this morning," she said at the time, before praising charity Read for Good, which provides children with books to read in hospital.

"Firstly, a HUGE thank to the wonderfully kind nurses and doctors @chelwestft. Simply the best for paediatrics, and also to @mykidsgoodreads. Kit chose a book which cheered him right up."

