One Show's Matt Baker trolled by co-host over ANOTHER big change

The One Show's Matt Baker came back from the Christmas break a whole new man, yet it seems like the jury is still out on whether his attempts to freshen up his look are working.

The normally-clean-cut BBC presenter seemed to have everyone talking on Monday (January 7) when he returned from the two-week break sporting a beard while interviewing Grantchester's James Norton and Tom Brittney.

Debate raged over whether viewers loved or loathed the facial fuzz on Matt, but the new look gave his co-host Alex Jones plenty of opportunities to poke fun at him.

That continued on Tuesday night's show (January 8) when The One Show was coming back from a film where the reporter had quite a thick beard.

"Have you had a chat about beards though?" Alex asked. "What oil does George use?"

24 hours on... and we're still talking about Matt's beard! 🧔 pic.twitter.com/vEu7TXB0v7 - BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) January 8, 2019

As Matt chuckled, Alex delightfully trolled her co-host by revealing that his beard wasn't the only major change that he'd made since coming back from Christmas break.

"Matt's also got trainers on tonight," she teased. "He's changed!"

As the others in the studio gasped at that shocking revelation, Matt tried defending himself: "Hang on! You said, put them on! So, I did, and then you're accusing me of changing?"

"Will there be emails? There will be emails," Alex predicted.

[The trainers in question]

They were Gucci trainers, Alex. If people weren't writing in emails about them, we'd be seriously questioning the taste-level of The One Show viewing audience.

So, what part of Matt Baker's new look will get everyone talking tomorrow night? Find out when The One Show continues at 7pm on Wednesday (January 9) on BBC One.

