This One Simple Hack Could Save Your Child's Life

Happy siblings spending quality time with their unrecognizable father, drawing at a table. FreshSplash via Getty Images

Young kids are always keeping you on your toes, even if you’re constantly with them, the millisecond you turn away you might find them edging towards something they’re not meant to.

If you have a curious young child, it’s pretty normal for them to stick things up their nose — as random as that sounds.

But what do you do if this does happen? Well, CPRKids, a team of paediatric nurses have highlighted the steps to take if your child does end up sticking something up their nose.

The social media account which posts helpful tips and tricks for parents posted a video which showed the ‘mother’s kiss’ technique.

They said: “Let’s face it, kids put everything up their nose. Beads. BluTac. Peas. Lego. Popcorn. The list is endless.

“Children aged 2-5 are most likely to put an object up their nose (the incidence is slightly higher in boys that girls!).

“One simple method that can be tried at home to remove an object stuck up a nostril is the Parent’s Kiss (Mother’s Kiss). This works best with objects that are fully blocking the nostril.

“The idea is that the parent or caregiver blows into the child’s mouth while blocking the clear nostril, creating positive pressure. The object will then hopefully be pushed out, likely with a torrent of snot!”

CPR Kids explained the step by step technique.

1. You should relax and reassure your child and explain to them you are going to give them a big kiss.

2. Block the clear nostril (ie the one that does NOT have the object in it) with your finger.

3. With a good seal, place your mouth over their mouth.

4. Breathe into their mouth, and as you feel a bit of resistance to your breath, give a short, sharp puff of air.

The technique aims to help the object pop out. CPR Kids said that you can repeat the process but you should make sure your child isn’t too distressed.

“Never attempt to remove the object with tweezers etc, it can cause trauma and distress. If you can’t get it out with the Kiss method, you will need to seek medical help!” They said.

Though this technique is suggested by paediatric nurses, the NHS says you should not try to remove it if it is lodged firmly in the nose as you may push it further in if you try to remove it.

If you are worried, take your child to the nearest A&E department or minor injuries unit and if your child’s nose is blocked, show them how to breathe through their mouth.

If your child has a button battery lodged in their nose or ear, take them to A&E straight away as this is an emergency, says the NHS.

Related...