One year since Brooklyn Homes mass shooting
One year ago Monday, gunshots rang out at a celebration in the Brooklyn Homes community at the beginning of July. Two young adults, Kylis Fagbemi and Aaliyah Gonzalez, died, and 28 others were shot. "This tragic incident is another glaring, unfortunate example of the deep issues of violence in Baltimore, in Maryland, in this country, particularly gun violence," Mayor Brandon Scott told reporters in the shooting's aftermath last July. After the shooting, Baltimore City Council held hearings, with testimony from several city agencies, to get to the bottom of what happened.