One year since suspect arrested in Lauren Heike's murder
This weekend marks one year since 22-year-old Zion Teasley was arrested, and accused of the murder of 29-year-old Lauren Heike.
This weekend marks one year since 22-year-old Zion Teasley was arrested, and accused of the murder of 29-year-old Lauren Heike.
Tuesday’s debate on whether the existing rules do not in fact bar women comes amid rising resignations and threats
One of the organizers of a month-long boycott of Loblaw-owned stores says she met with the grocer's president and CEO Per Bank on Thursday afternoon. Emily Johnson, who started the Reddit page that led to the boycott, said she shared shoppers' concerns and questions with Bank, a European retail executive who took on the top role about months ago. "Obviously, the boycott is still on," said Johnson. But she said she's "confident in the fact that we got an audience, we have their attention, and the
After being snapped being escorted to emergency services topless, wrapped in a blanket and with cuts on her knees amid reports she was involved in a bust-up, Britney Spears has sparked fears for her mental health.
The wife of a California doctor accused of deliberately driving a car off a cliff with his family inside has begged prosecutors to drop the charges against him, according to US media reports. Dharmesh Patel, 42, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder. Patel, a radiologist, was driving his white 2021 Tesla Model Y along the Pacific Coast Highway south of San Francisco, when it plunged several hundred feet off the cliff at Devil's Slide.
New details are emerging about the victims of Monday night’s deadly collision on Highway 401 after a wrong-way police pursuit. As Catherine McDonald reports, Global News has also obtained new video of the police pursuit through the streets of Durham Region.
Numerous rumors about the British monarch spread following his cancer diagnosis on Feb. 5, 2024.
"It used to be for the masses — but now is totally out of reach for most people."
Jurors in New Jersey heard the first week of testimony in the case against Christopher Gregor, charged in the murder of his son, Corey Micciolo, 6.
U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez was reprimanded for judicial misconduct after he ordered the daughter of a criminal defendant handcuffed in court in what some witnesses described as a 'scared straight' tactic.
The male friend was arrested after DNA tests.
The Wisconsin political reporter challenged the former president, who has repeatedly made the false claim about his hush money trial.
The actor clearly didn't read the room, so the "Tonight Show" host bailed her out.
Princess Charlotte looked beautiful in her 9th birthday portrait. The daughter of Kate Middleton and Prince William wore a red cardigan, and underneath it was a floral, pie crust blouse, perhaps a nod to her late grandmother, Princess Diana who made the neckline famous in the 1980s.
Parkland student who slapped teacher to be tried as an adult, filmed incident was not the first
Prince Harry is about to visit the UK and here's why Prince William and Kate Middleton have zero intention of seeing him.
Fraudsters in the U.S. swindled funds that were supposed to buy 12 million face masks for Canadians in the frantic early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new criminal indictment alleges. American authorities this week arrested two residents of New York state, charging them with wire fraud in an alleged $8.2-million US scam. Jonathan Cannon and Julie Dotton are accused of devising a scheme in which they falsely promised millions of masks to a Canadian company that was supplying two provinces. "Th
Fentanyl, methamphetamine and xylazine were found in his system, the medical examiner said.
York police have charged one man and are looking for another, after an officer was hit by a driver during an auto-theft investigation.Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers found two allegedly stolen vehicles near Overlea Boulevard and Thorncliffe Park Drive in Toronto, according to a news release issued by York Regional Police Friday. Along with the force's canine unit, the officers tried to arrest the suspects, catching one after a short foot chase, police said. Another suspect got into a vehicle
If convicted, the 77-year-old New Jersey resident could face up to 20 years in prison, feds say.
A man accused of brandishing a sword in a rampage in London that killed a teenage boy, severely injured two police officers and wounded two men appeared in court Thursday to face charges of murder and attempted murder. Marcus Arduini Monzo, 36, who has dual Spanish and Brazilian citizenship, is charged with murder in the death of Daniel Anjorin, 14, who was slain as he walked to school Tuesday morning in a northeast London suburb. Prosecutor David Burns said Monzo crashed his van in Hainault before 7 a.m. Tuesday, striking a man.