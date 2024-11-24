One in ten adults plan to pull sick day for Black Friday, poll finds

Telegraph reporters
Two thousand adults reveal they will pull a sick day while 27 per cent will shop on company time
One in 10 Britons plan to pull a sick day this Black Friday so they can focus their minds on grabbing the best bargains, a poll has found.

The survey of 2,000 adults revealed they will claim to have developed a cold, flu or food poisoning so they can focus on their shopping.

A further 27 per cent will use work hours to make the most of the sales, while 40 per cent want to get a headstart by setting their alarms for as early as 5.30am.

Ellie Taylor, an actor and comedian, has teamed up with Rakuten, a cashback and rewards provider, to create the “Guide to Slack Friday” to give Britons tips on how to secure a sick day.

She said: “At this time of year, spending money is almost an inevitability – even if it means pulling a sickie.”

Most say they will use Black Friday to buy Christmas presents but 21 per cent will only make purchases for themselves
It also emerged that those shopping on Black Friday estimate they will spend over £400.

And 34 per cent of shoppers have an average of £176 worth of promotional codes, gift cards and vouchers that they have stockpiled over the year.

Christmas gifts top the list of priority purchases (58 per cent), but 21 per cent will only be making purchases for themselves.

In addition, 31 per cent will use Black Friday to buy household essentials – such as soft furnishings, accessories and crockery.

While 29 per cent will buy essentials for the family, including children’s shoes, coats and backpacks.

But 27 per cent will also use the sale to get ahead of birthdays.

Alex Stedman, Rakuten’s shopping and trends expert, added: “As we approach Black Friday, using cashback sites to buy your Christmas gifts, or anything else you need outside of Christmas, is an easy strategy to ensure you’re getting the best deal.

“Not only can you benefit from significant discounts during the sales period, but you also earn cashback on your purchases, creating a win-win situation.

“It’s a simple way to maximise your budget.”

