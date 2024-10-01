One in ten civil servants should be in prison because they were so bad, says Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch claimed that up to 10 per cent of civil servants were so “very, very bad” that they should be in prison, claiming they leaked official secrets, undermined their ministers and agitated against them.

Speaking at a fringe meeting at the Tory conference, the leadership contender and former business secretary said: “The trick to being a good minister is to find the good [civil servants] quickly, bring them those and try and get the bad ones out of your department as quickly as possible.

“There’s about five to 10 per cent of them who are very, very bad…should be in prison, leaking official secrets, undermining their ministers, agitating.

“I had some of it in my department, usually union-led, but most of them actually want to do a good job. And the good ones are very frustrated by the bad ones

“What happens is ministers say: ‘What should I do?’ And then you have the “Yes, Minister” situation. So Humphrey says this, and most people go along with it.

“That’s what happened at the post office. That’s why Ed Davey, [the LibDem leader and former post office minister] ran into trouble. Successive ministers just did as they were told.

“I didn’t do that, and that’s why I managed to achieve so much in my department on Brexit regulations, getting rid of 4000 removing the European Court of Justice on Port Talbot, we had a great deal.”

Civil service union leader describes Badenoch comments as ‘irresponsible culture war’

The leader of the trade union representing civil servants has reacted to Kemi Badenoch’s comments by describing them as “the usual irresponsible culture war”.

Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union, wrote on X: “I’m sure that as a former-Secretary of State, if Badenoch had actual evidence to back up any of these serious accusations against civi[l] servants, then action would have been taken.

“Otherwise she herself would be culpable. So usual irresponsible culture war then. Rinse and repeat.”

I would abolish BBC licence fee, says Cleverly

James Cleverly has said he would abolish the licence fee if he won the Tory leadership contest and eventually became prime minister.

Mr Cleverly made the remarks as he faced questions from Christopher Hope, the political editor of GB News, and Tory members on the penultimate day of the party’s annual conference in Birmingham.

Asked about the future of the licence fee, he replied: “It’s going. And I said this when I was first elected. I had a delegation from the BBC come along to me when I was a new MP, and they did the usual thing, ‘because of the unique way in which the BBC is funded...’

“And I said to them at the time, this was back in 2015, I said if I were you at the next renegotiation of the licence fee, I would start your planning to be a subscription service. You have a back catalogue of some of the best television in the world.

“If Disney and Netflix can make money on the subscription model the BBC should because in the era of streaming services, the tax to watch television is an unsustainable one.”

Badenoch: Sunak’s national service idea only done ‘because someone suggested it in a focus group’

Kemi Badenoch has attacked Rishi Sunak’s surprise proposal for national service for young people, saying he only did it “because someone said it in a focus group”, Charles Hymas writes.

The leadership contender said she only heard about it around the same time as everybody else.

Speaking at an event organised by The Spectator, Ms Badenoch said: “I was extremely frustrated. I don’t like a policy that just floats without being anchored. Just throwing out national service because someone said it in the focus group, and it polled well.

“And then that it was a policy that nobody really cared about, and a lot of young people thought this party doesn’t understand me.”

The former business secretary blamed the lack of consultation for contributing to the Tories’ election defeat. “I think that’s one of the reasons why we ended up having so much squabbling, because we had to take a lot of collective responsibility for things that we hadn’t even discussed,” she said.

Pictured: Robert Jenrick speaks at a ‘meet the leaders’ event

Robert Jenrick pitches himself to delegates at a 'meet the leaders' event

Badenoch: too many people ‘relying on government’

Kemi Badenoch has said too many people “rely on government” to earn money.

Speaking at an event organised by The Spectator, Ms Badenoch said that today’s middle class is made up of people “who rely on government” as opposed to people who make things.

The former business secretary said: “An extreme example of this is a hotelier that I met just after Covid, I said: ‘My daughter works in hotels. This must have been the worst time ever.’

“And he said, ‘Kemi, I’ve never made so much money in my life. My hotel is full of asylum seekers’.

“This is not producing. These are people living off the government.”

Pictured: Mr and Mrs Cleverly tour conference stands

James Cleverly tour the exhibition at conference with his wife, Susannah Janet Temple Cleverly

Badenoch about to speak at Spectator event

Kemi Badenoch is about to address a fringe meeting hosted by The Spectator.

She’ll be interviewed by Fraser Nelson, the magazine’s outgoing editor who is set to be replaced by Michael Gove - reported to be a supporter of Ms Badenoch.

In Blue Ambition, Lord Ashcroft’s biography of Ms Badenoch, Mr Nelson is quoted as saying that in 2022, when the former business secretary first ran for leader, he had to put a limit on how many positive articles the magazine could publish about her.

Jenrick knows ‘nothing about’ sensitive military matters, Tugendhat says

Tory leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat has suggested his rival Robert Jenrick knows “nothing about” sensitive military matters.

Mr Tugendhat was asked about the Newark MP’s claims that British special forces had killed terrorists rather than capture them for fear human rights law would free detainees.

He told a panel organised by the Centre for Policy Studies at Tory conference: “It is an extremely serious allegation and without very specific examples it would be - I think - it would be irresponsible to do that.

“I have heard somebody say that we couldn’t have conducted an operation like that against Osama bin Laden, that is simply not true. It is just simply not true.”

Mr Tugendhat, a former security minister, added: “If you present a legitimate military threat to the United Kingdom, then we have under the laws of armed conflict today a legal ability and in fact a military capability to conduct operations to keep the British people safe.

“I am afraid that is simply a fact, and if you don’t know it please don’t comment on military matters you know nothing about.”

Pictured: Badenoch meets supporters on final day of conference

Kemi Badenoch meets supporters on the final day of conference

Tugendhat: I’ll show the door to Tories who brief against rivals

Tom Tugendhat has pledged to “show the door” to Tory MPs who brief against their colleagues if he becomes the party’s leader.

The former security minister said he had been “enraged” by infighting which had seen the Conservatives “waste” much of their time in power.

Speaking at a conference event, he said: “I’ve just had enough of the Westminster games. The purpose of the political party in Westminster is to serve the country.

“If you don’t understand that as an MP your job is to serve the British people, get out. And as leader, if you won’t get out, I’ll show you the door and I’ll help you through it.”

Mr Tugendhat said that the four years following Boris Johnson’s landslide 2019 election win represented “a huge wasted opportunity” for the party.

“The waste of time, the waste of life, the waste of opportunity that we have seen in recent years has just enraged me,” he said.

Tugendhat: Miliband is trying to destroy this country

Tom Tugendhat has said Ed Miliband is “trying to destroy this country” with his plans to plaster pylons across the countryside, writes Nick Gutteridge.

The Tory leadership contender said that the Energy Secretary is “the worst Secretary of State this country has seen since Lord North”.

He made the comments when asked at a Conservative conference fringe event who was his least favourite member of the Government.

Mr Tugendhat replied: “It’s Ed Miliband because, basically, he’s trying to destroy this country. His absolute net zero agenda is not only going to destroy parts of Norfolk and Suffolk by building pylons all over it.

“Not only is he going to close down important industries in Aberdeen and Teesside, but he’s actually going to destroy the opportunity for growth and employment in this country and send jobs to China. So he’s going to make us economically weaker, energy Security is going to be undermined, agricultural security is going to be undermined, and our national security is going to be undermined.”

James Cleverly sets out why he opposes assisted suicide

James Cleverly said he was against assisted dying and society owes elderly people “a debt of gratitude, not a poison pill”.

“I know that it is the thin end of the wedge and I know that people have seen loved ones suffer and of course it is natural to want to ease their suffering.

“But we also know that many particularly older people hate the idea that they are a burden on their family and their society, and I do not want someone killing themselves or being killed because they feel guilty that they are a burden.

“They are not a burden, they have been a contributor to society for their live, we owe them a debt of gratitude, not a poison pill.”

03:56 PM BST

Cleverly: Labour is a sexist political party, we are not

James Cleverly accused Labour of being a “sexist political party” as he rejected the use of all-women shortlists.

“The only explanation is that either you believe the members of your party will not select a woman on merit, which is a deeply misogynistic point of view, or you believe that they would promote on merit, but no women are good enough. Again, a deeply misogynistic point of view.

“So the only explanation is it’s a sexist political party, we are not, we don’t need to do that.”

Tories party of the nation, family and community, says Cleverly

James Cleverly said the Conservatives “are the party of the nation and the party of the family and the party of the community”.

“If we go back to those principles we can defend everybody, irrespective of their religion, or people with no religion at all.

“That’s the party that I recognise, and that’s the country that I want us to be.”

Asked if the Tories had an “Islamophobia problem”, Mr Cleverly said: “This party promotes on merit, irrespective of your colour, irrespective of your gender, irrespective of your age and I’m incredibly proud of it.”

James Cleverly: We don’t need to ‘go anywhere near’ the green belt

James Cleverly gave his views on planning in response to Labour’s plans to built on “grey belt” land.

“We should get back to that idea that aesthetics matter. If you build stuff in the right places that looks good, people will say yes.

“And so we should build, but let’s build beautiful, let’s build in the right places, let’s build now.”

Asked “so not on the green belt?”, Mr Cleverly replied: “There’s no need to go anywhere near the green belt.

“One of the proposals that I put forward, not giving away everything, is scrapping stamp duty on residential property sites.”

I’ll scrap the BBC licence fee, declares Cleverly

James Cleverly said he wanted to “bring taxes down in as many different places as possible”.

On the BBC licence fee, he replied: “It’s going. And I said this when I was first elected. I had a delegation from the BBC come along to me when I was a new MP, and they did the usual thing, ‘because of the unique way in which the BBC is funded...’

“And I said to them at the time, this was back in 2015, I said if I were you at the next renegotiation of the licence fee, I would start your planning to be a subscription service. You have a back catalogue of some of the best television in the world.

“If Disney and Netflix can make money on the subscription model the BBC should because in the era of streaming services, the tax to watch television is an unsustainable one.”

Kemi Badenoch takes tour of conference exhibition hall

Kemi Badenoch

Cleverly repeats apology for date rape drug joke

James Cleverly was asked about a joke he made about spiking his wife’s drink with a date rape drug at a Downing Street reception.

“You don’t want to hear what Mrs Cleverly said to me after that. If you think that got me in trouble, repeating the words she said to me would get me in an awful lot of trouble, particularly on a live broadcast.

“Look, I messed up, I was trying to make a point that I was the home secretary who was updating the law to make spiking illegal, to protect women. I was trying to be... I was trying to make that point to a number of journalists.

“The point I was making, I was trying to amplify the point that I was taking action on a really serious issue. It was wrong, it was crass, I apologised at the time, my frustration is in doing that it undermined really serious work. It was totally my fault. But you take it on the chin, you accept the criticism, you recognise that you’ve done something wrong and you make good. That is what I’ve done.”

James Cleverly: High tax cost us dearly at the general election

On tax, James Cleverly said: “This is one of the things that cost us and cost us dearly at the general election.

“We said we would cut taxes and we weren’t able to. Now Covid distorted everything, but there were opportunities where we could have and should have cut taxes. So let’s not make that mistake again.

“I am absolutely determined to get us back to being, not just talking about, but being, a low-tax government.”

Cleverly: Don’t promise, just deliver - and that’s what I did

James Cleverly said in his seven months as home secretary, he acted to reduce net migration by 300,000 people per year.

“And that’s the point, the point is I get stuff done. I negotiated with the Treasury, I negotiated with the Department for Education, I negotiated with the Department for Health.

“And the changes I put in have reduced net migration by 300,000 people per year and had I done longer in the job I would have done more. And that’s the point, I’m saying don’t promise, just deliver, and that’s what I did.”

Asked if it was racist to be worried about immigration, Mr Cleverly said: “No, no, no, not at all, and it’s the argument of the Left that tries to scare us off doing the right thing... This country is open and tolerant and relevant across the world.

“I am the child of migrants’ families, actually on both sides of the family. My mum came here from Sierra Leone in West Africa in 1966, my dad’s family came here from northern France in 1066.”

Cleverly: Jenrick has to back up his remarks

Responding to Robert Jenrick’s remarks about the special forces, James Cleverly said: “If you’re going to make that accusation, you’re going to need to back it up.”

03:23 PM BST

Cleverly: We can’t let Reform dictate our immigration policy

James Cleverly said the Rwanda scheme could have been as successful as the Albanian returns agreement, saying it had not taken many deportations to Albania to “send the message”.

“Rwanda would have depressed demand... That is how you stop the boats, that’s what I would have continued to work on.”

Asked if ECHR withdrawal was not necessary in order to make the Rwanda plan work, Mr Cleverly replied: “It wouldn’t have been necessary. And also the point is good generals fight the battles on the battleground of their own choosing.

“Someone who said explicitly they want to destroy our party is demanding we have this row at this point and I have no intention of letting some other political party dictate our agenda.

“I was deporting people every week. I was kicking out foreign criminals every week. I deprived citizenship of terrorists who sought to do our country harm on a number of occasions. The ECHR didn’t stop me because I don’t allow the safety of the UK or its citizens to be undermined by anyone, domestic or foreign.”

Cleverly: We need to promise less but deliver more

Asked how the Conservatives would win back trust, James Cleverly said: “We slipped into a habit of trying to talk tough, not deliver. And the big lesson I take from the general election is that as a party and then as a government, we should promise but less deliver on all our promises.

“If you do that, we win back trust... We have a fantastic history and tradition of the Conservative Party. We just want to be the better version of ourselves. When we talk about reducing tax, let’s actually reduce tax. When we talk about strong defence, let’s spend three per cent of GDP on defence. Let’s do what we say.

“Because if we do that, if we promise less and deliver more, we will regain the trust of the British people. And the place where we need to do that first is in local government... which is why I am so focused on us getting our act together so friends and colleagues standing for local government in May next year have the very, very best chance of getting elected.”

James Cleverly: I only started my leadership campaign after the election

James Cleverly was asked for his biggest regret.

“Ultimately, when the party that I am so proud of gets defeated so heavily at a general election, that has got to be right at the forefront. I think it’s well recorded that the Prime Minister made a decision, he went to the Palcae, he sought His Majesty the King’s permission to call an election, and at that point the die was cast.

“From that point you have a choice. Do you do everything in your power to win the general election, that’s what I did, or do you start perhaps daydreaming about what might be next, doing preparatory work for a leadership bid? That is not what I did. I fought every day to win the election.

“And look, it’s an observation, not a criticism. But I started my campaign to be leader of the party only after I had exhausted all my efforts trying to win the general election. There are no regrets there. And maybe that gave me a bit of a disadvantage but now I’ve caught up and overtaken the others. I’m very, very pleased I did the right thing.”

Cleverly: I will be the best leader of this party

James Cleverly said “it is not about doing what is easy, it is about doing what is necessary”.

“All the candidates are great, every single one of them is not only a colleague but a friend and I know I’m doing myself probably a disservice by saying that I admire them all and like them.

“But I am the only one who has run a great office of state. In fact I’m the only one who has run two great offices of state and delivered in both of them. I’m the only one has been chairman of the Conservative Party, I’m the only one who has been instrumental in winning a general election.

“I’m the only one who has the experience to deal with people like you, Chopper, the forensic media, and I know I’m going to be the best advocate for this party, the best spokesman for this party, and the best leader not only of this party, but of this country.”

James Cleverly is now up

James Cleverly said the “real tipping point” for his leadership ambitions was the “disastrous” election result.

“A defeat of that magnitude forces us all to reconsider everything that we had decided up until that point.

“And I recognised that there was an opportunity for us to get things right, to head in the right decision, limit this Labour Government and get back into office at the next possible opportunity, or we could make the wrong choice, perhaps choose the wrong leader, and end up in opposition for a very long time, perhaps indefinitely.

“And I have no intention of allowing the great party I love and has given me so much in my career to slip below the waves. That was the point I realised I have to do something, serve the party, serve the country, run for leader.”

Robert Jenrick: The most ardent Brexiteers are backing me

Robert Jenrick noted he has received endorsements from Lord Frost, Mark Francois, Sir John Redwood and Sir Bill Cash.

“Most of the people who fought most vociferously for Brexit are supporting me, have faith in me and I hope that gives the membership of this party confidence that I believe in this project.

“I want it to continue, I want it to be a success and I’ll hold Keir Starmer to account relentlessly if he tries to water it down.”

Robert Jenrick: I would vote against assisted dying

Robert Jenrick said he would vote against assisted dying.

“This is obviously a matter of conscience and if I were leader it would remain so,” he said.

“At the moment, I would vote against assisted dying I’ve thought about it quite carefully. It is very personal to me. My own grandmother lived with me, it was one of the most formative experiences of my childhood. She had a long and terminal illness... and the last years of her life were extremely difficult and painful.

“It was painful for us to watch. And we never had a conversation, obviously, we lived in a different society, but I understand where the motivation to change the law comes from. I am very concerned about the unintended consequences of changing the law.

“A few months ago just before the general election I went to Canada to meet the Canadian Conservative Party, who incidentally are the model really for what we should be doing as a party. But just one of the things in conversation they spoke about was the very severe unintended consequences they had spoken about by changing the law... Think this through very, very carefully, don’t rush into this.”

Jenrick: Police ‘gave the appearance’ of two-tier policing

Robert Jenrick said the police “gave the appearance” of “two-tier policing” during the riots in the summer.

He added: “I’m one of the few Members of Parliament who speaks about issues like Islamist extremism.

“You’ve got to choose your language carefully... but you’ve got to address them. You’ve got to speak up for the silent majority of the country whose voices deserve to be heard.”

Jenrick: ‘What a bad decision’ to elect new leader after Budget

Robert Jenrick said every Rachel Reeves policy “is going to stymie growth in this country”.

“We the Conservative Party are at our best when we are the trade union for the working people of this country. So we should be fighting for them and that means fighting for those 10 million pensioners who have had their winter fuel payment taken off them.

“It means fighting for the small businessperson who wants to pass on their small business without the inheritance tax that’s been trailed... The investors who are fleeing en masse from our country because they think that CGT might be increased, the pubs who think they can’t even have a smoker in a beer garden anymore...

“We have to be socking it to Rachel Reeves at that Budget and frankly, sorry to friends at CCHQ here, what a bad decision that the next leader of this party isn’t the one at the Despatch Box doing that, taking it to Rachel Reeves, standing up for our party.”

Asked if he would meet Richard Fuller, the Tory chairman, to demand the chance to do so, Mr Jenrick replied: “100 per cent.”

Jenrick: Return of Royal Yacht would bring me ‘huge pride’

Robert Jenrick was asked whether he would recommission the Royal Yacht Britannia.

“I would love to see that. I think it has to be funded by somebody other than the taxpayer but it would give me huge pride to see that once again.”

Jenrick: Freedom of speech is in danger in Britain

Robert Jenrick said he believed freedom of speech “is in danger of this country and across the West right now”.

“It’s one of the reasons I want to draft a British Bill of Rights to replace the European Convention on Human Rights, because I believe we can create something better, something that is modern and can enshrine things like freedom of religion, freedom of speech, property rights, in a way that it doesn’t today.”

Mr Jenrick added that the Left “feel ashamed of our country and our identity”.

Jenrick: We stuck two fingers up at the public over immigration

Robert Jenrick said the Conseratives must once again become “the natural home for every small-c conservative, the length and breadth of our country”.

Asked about Boris Johnson, Mr Jenrick said: “Boris, Penny Mordaunt, Andy Street - you name it, let’s get the Conservative family back together.”

On party reform, he insisted: “I will never parachute in the favoured sons and daughters of our leader’s office into supposedly safe seats in our country, never again, never again.”

And asked about his vote to remain in the EU, Mr Jenrick said: “I was concerned as to whether the British state would be able to handle the opportunities [of Brexit]... We have failed as a government and as a country to take advantage of all the opportunities we could do...

“When I arrived in the Home Office my generation of politicians is the first, post freedom of movement, to have the levers of our migration system fully in our hands. And we had used them to create a system even more liberal than the one we had in the EU. And I felt that that was like us sticking two fingers up to the British public. I didn’t take those decisions, but on behalf of the Conservative Party, I think that was a disgraceful decision and one of the worst public policy decisions in recent years.”

Jenrick: NHS, economic and immigration three big issues

Robert Jenrick singled out the NHS, the economy and immigration.

“People order them differently but those are the three big issues.

“So our party needs to be obsessed with how we can reform the NHS. Don’t treat it like a religion to be worshipped, treat it like a public service to be reformed. Don’t just think about the input, think about the output.

Jenrick

“On the economy reclaim the mantle of low tax and pro-growth which if we’re honest with ourselves we have lost a bit in recent years and come forward with a proper plan about how we get real growth going in this country, and all parts of this country, incidentally.

“And then on immigration, you know where I stand, secure our borders, reduce legal migration. I think if we do those three things, we have a good chance of getting people back home to us.”

Jenrick: I would like to cut the top rate of tax

Asked if he wanted to cut the top rate of tax, Robert Jenrick said: “Look, I would like to do that.

“I don’t think it would be sensible for me to, you know, make up our fiscal policy right now.”

Jenrick: I’m sad a Tory government left highest ever tax burden

Robert Jenrick told Christopher Hope: “I think it is very sad that we had a Conservative government for the last 14 years that has left the tax burden the highest we’ve ever been.

“I believe in the dynamic effect of taxes. When I persuaded Rishi to cut stamp duty during the pandemic it led to the highest number of transactions in our housing market in a single year...

“What I have consistently argued for in government, as housing secretary for example, and since leaving government is we need to be reformers again. We need to harness the energy of those Conservative ministers in the 1980s and get Britain building, change our energy building because it is not working right now, get people off welfare and back into work...

“One of the biggest tasks for me or whoever leads our party in November is to restore our economic credibility. So I will have to work extremely hard to restore that because let’s be honest with ourselves we did lose some of that economic credibility in recent years, particularly around the mini-Budget. So I want us to seem sober, competent and professional, for our party to once again be the guardians of your savings, your pensions, your small business. That is what people expect of our party.”

Mass migration has made Britain less united, says Jenrick

Robert Jenrick said net migration in recent years “has put immense pressure on housing, it’s undercut the wages of British workers and it has made our country less united”.

“You can’t successfully integrate 1.2 million people a year into a country as small as ours. Someone has to give. So what I want is to return to the historic number... I would do the tens of thousands or fewer, thousands, and the key thing here is you have to have a cap.

“Because David Cameron said this, nobody believes us right now. I want a system where Parliament sets a cap and that is cast in iron so I can look you in the eyes and you can go out of this hall and look your friends, your neighbours, your constituents in the eyes, and say with certainty that we mean it and we’re going to do it this time. That is the only way we rebuild trust and confidence on this issue.”

Jenrick: Tories can’t ever let the British public down again

“If we are lucky enough to get back into government in the future, I never want to let down the British public again. If we are given a second chance, we won’t be given a third chance.

“So a party like ours has to stand for ending illegal migration and the only way to do that is get rid of this arsenal of laws that are used by illegal migrants to frustrate their removal from our country.

“You can’t ignore the European court, you can’t reform the court, it has 46 member states from Iceland to Hungary to Andorra, you name it, it requires unanimity to do so. It is a fantasy. It is in essence leave or remain. I’m for leave.”

Robert Jenrick: Illegal migration doing immense harm to Britain

Christopher Hope told Robert Jenrick he “contributed” to the election defeat in July by resigning.

Mr Jenrick said he was always a “team player” and served under five prime ministers, developing a reputation as “immensely loyal” to the Conservative Party.

“If you know that something is in the national interest, you know you have to take a stand for it. I came to the conviction that illegal migration was doing immense harm to our country. Not everybody sees that. It’s not their hotels being taken over by illegal migrants, it’s not their kids who are being knocked off social housing lists...

“I saw those places and I don’t want it to be the country that my children and grandchildren grow up in.”

Robert Jenrick: I couldn’t just ‘stay and fight’ in Sunak’s cabinet

Asked about his resignation from Rishi Sunak’s cabinet, Mr Jenrick said: “The decision was a very sad one for me. I was a very good friend of the prime minister, Rishi, and it’s never easy to walk away in that sense. But I did feel it was the right thing to do.

“I felt very strongly about and that was because I didn’t want to be just another minister who makes and breaks promises. And I felt that if I’d gone along with the Rwanda Bill as it was at the time, I would have had to look my colleagues in parliament in the eye and all of you, members of this party, and tell you that black was white... that I knew it was a good bill when I knew it was a bad bill.

“And that was wrong for me as an individual, wrong for our party. And I don’t want our party to keep making and breaking promises on things that matter so much to this country. That is immensely damaging to this party and immensely damaging to trust in politics.”

Asked by Christopher Hope why he didn’t “stay and fight”, he replied: “We had to have the strengthened version of the Rwanda policy that I knew we needed. Ultimately I’m afraid to say the government, the prime minister, the cabinet were not willing to do that.

“I cannot predict what that might have meant for the general election, but I can confidently say it would have been a hell of a lot better than it was.”

Jenrick: ‘Left’ and ‘Right’ labels are tired

Robert Jenrick was asked where he positioned himself in the Tory Party.

“People speak of me as on the Right of the party, but I don’t think that characterisation, those labels are very accurate of anyone, frankly. I think they’re a bit tired. What I’m interested in is the common ground.

Robert Jenrick

“The centre ground is just trying to find unhappy consensus. I want to find the [common] ground. The issues I’ve campaigned on, certainly very prominently in the last year or so, like immigration, crime, extremism, defence, I would argue these are not Left or Right.

“These are issues that millions of our fellow countrymen and women care about. And this exactly what the Conservative Party should stand for in the country.”

Jenrick: I would turn down freebies

Robert Jenrick was asked whether his family was ready for the scrutiny he would face.

“I’ve got three young girls and they have all been reading the papers, reading the news. And one of them said to me the other day does this mean we’re going to get free tickets to Taylor Swift? And I said to Sofia, no that’s only for leaders of the Labour Party.”

He revealed one of his daughters had the middle name ‘Thatcher’ in tribute to Margaret Thatcher.

Asked whether he would turn down free gifts, Mr Jenrick said: “Yes, I will.”

Jenrick: Tories can’t stay as the stale status quo

Asked why he wanted to be leader, Robert Jenrick said: “I think our party has just suffered its worst-ever electoral defeat, the worst since 1832.

“We’ve just suffered this terrible defeat and I think when a party suffers a defeat like that, when it’s been rejected by the electorate, you can’t continue with the stale status quo that we’ve been. You’ve got to change. I stand for change.

“I want to change the offer of our party to the public, I want to change the operation of our party. I believe I have a diagnosis of what’s gone wrong, I believe I’ve set that out quite clearly, and I believe I’ve got a very clear sense of where I want to take this party, where I want to take the country.”

Mr Jenrick admitted he did not know whether he was going to retain his seat of Newark, adding: “I did feel after the election it is incumbent of my generation of Conservative Members of Parliament to step up.”

Here comes Jenrick

Robert Jenrick received a significant round of applause as he sat down with Christopher Hope for his Q&A.

Andy Street suggests he lost because of Reform

Andy Street has suggested he lost the West Midlands mayoral election because of Reform UK, writes Jacob Freedland.

The former chief executive of John Lewis had been the mayor of the West Midlands since 2017 but was narrowly defeated by Labour in May.

After the May election Richard Tice, the then leader of Reform, told Times Radio: “We stopped Andy Street from winning in the West Midlands. We’re delighted by that”.

Recalling the defeat at a Conservative fringe panel, Mr Street said: “Do not misunderstand their purpose: they wanted me to lose, so let’s nail that one down first of all. They have to be defeated.”

01:20 PM BST

Tugendhat: Jenrick’s comments risk putting our soldiers in danger

Tom Tugendhat has once again criticised Robert Jenrick’s claim that the Armed Forces are “killing rather than detaining terrorists” because of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

Mr Tugendhat was asked by The News Agents podcast whether he agreed with his fellow Tory leadership hopeful.

He replied: “No I don’t, and I’m afraid I’m extremely concerned about the use of language that suggests that it is appropriate to resist arrest and not surrender to the British Armed Forces when you’re asked to do so.

“That risks making life much more dangerous for our soldiers. I also think it’s inappropriate to comment about Special Forces operations and I will not be doing that.”

Andy Street: ‘One or more’ leadership contenders not authentic

Andy Street, the former mayor of the West Midlands, has accused “one or more” of the leadership contenders of being inauthentic, writes Jacob Freedland.

Discussing what personal qualities make for good leaders at a panel organised by Conservative Home, Mr Street said “authenticity” is essential.

He told the panel: “What I think needs to be revealed at this conference is who is genuinely authentic? With whom do you actually get what you see? Who is confident enough in their own position to be themselves? Authenticity is the word that sums it up.”

Asked by Lord Houchen, mayor of Tees Valley, if he thought that “one or more of the leadership contenders are being inauthentic”, Mr Street said: “yes”.

Backlash to Jenrick’s ‘killing rather than capturing terrorists’ remarks

Robert Jenrick has been criticised by his Tory leadership rivals over his claim special forces are “killing rather than capturing terrorists”.

James Cleverly, the shadow home secretary, said: “You’re going to have to ask Robert to justify that statement. That’s not something which I have heard. That’s not something which I’m comfortable kind of repeating.

“The British military always abide by international humanitarian law, the law of armed conflict. We have, I was about to say some of the most... no, we have the most professional military in the world. Our military do not murder people.”

Asked whether he agreed with the claim, Tom Tugendhat, the shadow security minister, told Sky News: “No, I don’t. I think what he said is wrong and I’m afraid demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding of military operations and the law of armed conflict.

Minimum wage harming British businesses, suggests Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch has suggested that the minimum wage is harmful to British businesses.

The Tory leadership candidate signalled that the rules on minimum pay and maternity leave are “overburdening” firms, together with too much tax and regulation.

She claimed there was a cafe in her own constituency of North West Essex that had closed down because its owner could not afford to pay her staff the minimum wage or grant them leave to have children.

Rees-Mogg: Sunak’s part in Johnson’s downfall helped doom us to defeat

Rishi Sunak’s part in the downfall of Boris helped doom the Conservatives to defeat, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg has said.

The former business secretary argued Mr Sunak’s decision to resign as Mr Johnson’s chancellor in the wake of the Chris Pincher scandal was “a stupid thing to do”.

Asked if he blamed Mr Sunak for the general election defeat, Sir Jacob told The Telegraph’s The Daily T podcast: “I’m not entirely blaming it on him because the party, through the idiocy of going through all those leaders, had got itself into a lunatic situation that people didn’t know what they were going to vote for.

Kamal Ahmed and Tim Stanley interviewing Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

“They were going to vote for Rishi Sunak but who were they going to vote for the day after? We were changing our leaders in the way that some people change their shirts.

“We were changing too often and we treated the electorate with contempt. And Rishi must bear his responsibility for that because he wanted to get rid of Boris which was a stupid thing to do, it was a terrible mistake.”

Cates: Tories put pensioners before families

Miriam Cates has said the Conservatives prioritised pensioners and the triple lock over families, Genevieve Holl-Allen writes.

The former Tory MP said that politicians needed to explain how the state pension works to older people, who believed they have “a pot of money with their name on it”.

Asked about whether the Tories spent time and money on policies for the over-65s to the detriment of families, Mrs Cates said: “Yes.”

“We don’t need to debate about the triple lock but the fact that that was a key policy and yet we froze income tax thresholds which has obviously been really difficult for families. So many families have been pushed into the higher rate threshold now because of frozen thresholds.

She added: “The marginal tax rates for families especially with one income … (makes it) impossible for families to save up for anything, to take themselves out of poverty. So yes, we have. We’ve spent all our money, we do spend all our money on pensions. Half our welfare bill is pensions.”

Children’s Commissioner: Young people like Reform because of TikTok

The Children’s Commissioner for England has said children and young people support Reform UK because they “like watching Nigel Farage on TikTok”, writes Genevieve Holl-Allen.

Dame Rachel de Souza told a fringe event at Conservative Party Conference that children’s “political education” was “massively wanting”, with young people not knowing who the Prime Minister is.

She told a fringe event: “What we also found was that their political education, if you like, was massively wanting.

“If I had a group of children and young people in here now, and this is fairly recent just in the past year or so, and I said to them, ‘Who is the Prime Minister?’ There was a bit of recognition for Boris, I got Barack Obama… It is actually quite serious.

“If I had a group of children in here, a load of them would say ‘we support Reform because we like watching Nigel Farage on TikTok’ so we’re not communicating with the younger children as we need to.

“And we’re getting into these old debates about supporting the old, supporting the young, actually the Opposition and the Conservative Party needs to be communicating with everybody.”

We may have global warming but we will adapt, says Rees-Mogg

Asked by Kamal Ahmed “climate change matters, doesn’t it?”, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg replied “why?”

“What difference are we going to make?” Sir Jacob said. “Even the IPCC admits that the evidence for extreme events being climate change-related is not there, that the hurricanes and the typhoons are much the same as they’ve ever been.

“Look at the famines that we had in the 16th century when the rainfall didn’t come or it came too heavily. Or look at the 19th century and what goes on with the Corn Laws... We have had these variations in climate which we have coped with. We may have global warming, which will lead to more variations in climate, and then we adapt.

“And we work out how we deal with what is happening. We may find start growing champagne in Sussex... If all of us switched off our central heating, sent our cars to the crushers, wore the same clothes for the 30 years, it would not make a blind difference to emissions. We’re one per cent of emissions. We may historically be responsible for more, that’s too late.”

Rees-Mogg: Tory leadership contest not focusing on economy or net zero enough

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said “any one of the four” leadership hopefuls would make a “respectable leader of the Conservative Party”.

“They are good people, they are different... They’re in campaign mode, so they’re all inevitably trying to say things that appeal to as many people as possible.

“I think we are talking much too much about the immigration and not enough about the economy and net zero. They actually come together because net zero is bankrupting us.

“And if we carry on with a deficit of five per cent and we dance in the streets when the OECD says we’re going to get growth of one per cent, that is the way to bankrupt us.”

Badenoch wrong to ‘dismiss’ Farage, Jacob Rees-Mogg

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg praised Kemi Badenoch as a charismatic politician who said “interesting things”.

But he added: “I think to say Nigel Farage is not a serious politician ignores the evidence. We would not have had Brexit without Nigel.

“Without the success he made of the UK Independence Party, of the Brexit Party, of pushing us down to our lowest share of the vote in the 2019 European elections in our history, going back to Queen Anne, our worst result ever.

“We would not have got the referendum in the first place, which David Cameron offered to neutralise Ukip, to neutralise Nigel, we would not have won the referendum because we would not have appealed to the Labour voters who eventually came over to us who Nigel appealed to... He crystallised the opposition to Theresa May and that vote in 2019.

“He hasn’t done it just because he swigs beer and smokes fags. He’s done it because he is a formidable figure... It’s a mistake to dismiss him.”

Rees-Mogg: Why should anyone trust us on immigration?

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg told The Daily T podcast: “Why should anyone trust is in the country, anyone, trust us on immigration after our appalling failure from 2010 to 2024?

“We promised tens of thousands in the 2010 manifesto, which we knew was a lie actually because we knew we had no control over EU migration. Perhaps lie is harsh, lie is often too harsh.

“It was a deliberate attempt to point people in the wrong direction because I think there was small print pointing out free movement. We completely failed after Covid for explicable reasons, but not ones that voters are impressed with.

“We had 1.4 million people net come in in the two years to June 2023. We can say the most wonderful things and people will think Nigel will do it properly and we won’t because we’ve failed before. So I don’t think trying to steal our clothes back from Reform is likely to work.

“We need to show we are changing by recognising that Reform is real and trying to bring them into a tent. That may mean that some people may leave the tent in the other direction, but that is something we must accept because we are the Conservative Party, and not the Liberal Democrat mark two party.”

Reform voters ‘good, sensible people’, says Rees-Mogg

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said: “Reform voters are good, sensible people. I heard from people who came to help me with the election campaign that they’d gone into Central Office to help the telephone campaigning operation.

“And they’d rung people in Clacton and they’d rung Tory members and the Tory members were all voting for Nigel Farage.

“These aren’t wild, silly people, they are good, solid British citizens who wanted to vote for a party that was going to do something they cared about.

“Are we saying as I think David Cameron that they’re all ‘fruitloops and Looney Tunes’, I’ll paraphrase? If we are we’re stupid. Reform did not take our votes. We have no right to those four million votes. We have to win people at every election and Reform is a powerful reality.

“The idea that Nigel Farage, who is one of the most capable and charismatic campaigners, is going to disappear in a puff of smoke from one of his Malboro Lights seems highly improbable.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg: Sunak must take share of election blame

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg was asked if he blamed Rishi Sunak for the general election defeat.

“I’m not entirely blaming it on him because the party, through the idiocy of going through all those leaders, had got itself into a lunatic situation that people didn’t know what they were going to vote for.

“They were going to vote for Rishi Sunak but who were they going to vote for the day after? We were changing our leaders in the way that some people change their shirts.

“We were changing too often and we treated the electorate with contempt. And Rishi must bear his responsibility for that because he wanted to get rid of Boris which was a stupid thing to do, it was a terrible mistake.”

Miriam Cates: Tories have ‘completely’ undermined marriage

Miriam Cates has claimed the Tories “completely” undermined marriage with the introduction of no-fault divorce, writes Genevieve Holl-Allen.

The former Conservative MP said that there was “something magic” about marriage which improved a couple’s outcomes compared to cohabiting relationships.

She told a fringe event on the Conservatives and family: “Conservatives introduced no-fault divorce, completely undermining the basis of marriage and whatever you think about marriage, there’s something magic about it and the outcomes for married relationships are completely different to cohabiting relationships”

Rees-Mogg: Seals got in the way of my energy secretary plans

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg urged a “reformation of the constitution prior to where it was prior to Blair’s vandalism”.

“The current system is that ministers suggest something and then they’re told they can’t do it,” he said.

“I in my brief sojourn as secretary of state for energy wanted to approve a power station on waste. Because our waste goes off to Denmark or somewhere, I thought why don’t we do it in the UK.

“The planning application was there. And I was told I couldn’t do it because we would lose on judicial review because the applicants had not considered properly, this will upset you greatly, the consequences to the common seal. Now the thing about the common seal is that there’s lots of them... All I could do was delay.

“You are so heavily [limited] in decision making.”

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg: We were too influenced by focus groups

The Conservatives were too influenced by focus groups and opinion polls in government, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said.

“The answer I was often given by people in government at the time was that lockdowns were very popular,”

“They were getting 60, 70, 80 per cent popularity ratings in the opinion polls. But you mustn’t believe those opinion polls, they’re basically nonsense.

“People want to give the worthy answer. You’ve got to recognise that government by focus group, government by opinion poll, doesn’t work. You need to govern by what you believe in...

“That’s what Margaret Thatcher did and I think we were much too seduced by government by focus group, government by opinion poll.”

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg: We were in hock to the Blob

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg told The Daily T: “I think I’d start by giving a word of thanks, because the people here are the people carrying on the Conservative Party, even when it was clear we were losing... You’re the ones who wore the shoe leather and have done so not just in the last election but in many previous elections.

“And yes, an apology is due as well. We were not a conservative government, certainly by the end of it... We did not do the radical conservative things that actually were needed to give growth to the economy.”

Asked if he believed the Tories were “socialist” or just became sidetracked, Sir Jacob replied: “There was a leak of a cabinet meeting, a shocking thing, it didn’t come from me I can tell you that much, where the then minister for Brexit opportunities referred to the socialist chancellor.

“I was very concerned when we were doing things like putting up taxes. We put National Insurance up, that was a terrible thing to do... I’m not sure my ‘socialist’ comment was fair. I think it was Blobism, ministers going into their departments and being taken in by the very seductive British establishment and then following the conventional thinking, which is conventionally wrong.”

Sue Gray took free football tickets in latest Labour gifts row

Sue Gray enjoyed hundreds of pounds worth of Premier League hospitality tickets and a free trip to a networking summit in the Highlands, The Telegraph can reveal.

Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff received matchday hospitality tickets to the north London derby at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April and another Premier League football match at the same venue a month before.

She is among several top Labour staffers to benefit from “freebies” with others accepting free tickets to the Wimbledon Ladies final, the Brit Awards, and other top-flight football matches.

More people now prefer Sunak government to Starmer’s, poll finds

More people now prefer Rishi Sunak’s government to Sir Keir Starmer’s administration, a poll has found.

A survey by think tank More in Common shows the Labour Government is already less liked than the previous Tory one, despite taking power less than three months ago.

The poll of 2,080 adults showed that 31 per cent preferred Mr Sunak’s government, while 29 per cent preferred the current one.

It comes after a rocky start to Sir Keir’s time in Downing Street amid a series of rows over clothing donations by Lord Alli, a millionaire Labour peer, and cuts to winter fuel payments.

Final two candidates to take part in GB News event

The final two Tory leadership candidates will take part in a special television programme later this month.

The finalists in the race to replace Rishi Sunak, who will be chosen after two further rounds of MP voting next week, are set to appear on GB News on Oct 17 in front of an audience of Tory members.

Michael Booker, the editorial director of GB News, said: “We are delighted to be broadcasting this hugely important moment where the country gets to see the final two candidates explain why they should be leader.

“It will be a fascinating evening and pivotal for the future of the Conservative Party - and the UK.”

Everybody misses Boris, says Tory Chief Whip

Asked if he missed Boris Johnson, Stuart Andrew, the Conservative Party’s Chief Whip, replied: “I’m not getting in on any of the conversations about who should be the candidates.

“You know I have to be impartial. I’m really pleased that we have got four excellent candidates.”

When pressed on if he missed Mr Johnson, Mr Andrew said: “I’ve got four brilliant candidates to choose from. I’m happy with that.”

Challenged again, he replied: “Everybody misses him.”

Robert Jenrick rules out merger with Reform

Robert Jenrick was asked how big a threat Reform is to the Conservatives, and if he would bring Mr Farage into the party.

“I see Reform as a symptom, not a cause,” he told Good Morning Britain. “It exists in its current state because my party failed to deliver on some of the big issues like immigration.

“So the answer is not to merge with Reform or ape Reform, although I don’t denigrate it because I’m not going to denigrate the millions of people who vote for it.

“What I want to do is have very serious and clear answers to those big issues.”

Mr Jenrick said a five-figure cap on net migration was “the only way we can look the British public in the eye”.

Migrants could be in hotels for three more years

Migrants could be housed in hotels for up to three more years because of the asylum backlog, it has been reported.

Since winning the election Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and other ministers have realised that clearing the backlog will take longer than they had hoped, The Times reported.

The Labour Party had pledged to clear it and “end asylum hotels” but a Whitehall source told the newspaper that the it is “much worse than we thought”.

I can’t get a teaching job because of wokery, suggests Gullis

A former Conservative MP said he is unable to get a job in teaching because of his political views.

Jonathan Gullis, who was a teacher before he entered Parliament in 2019, said he believed he had failed to get an interview for a teaching role because most people in the teaching profession treat Tories with “disdain”.

Jonathan Gullis was one of the most prominent members of the 2019 intake of Tory MPs and rose to become a deputy chairman of the party

Mr Gullis was elected the MP for Stoke-on-Trent North as part of Boris Johnson’s 2019 landslide, but lost his seat in July.

Before he entered the Commons he worked as a teacher at a number of schools, including the Fairfax Academy in Sutton Coldfield, north of Birmingham.

Dorries suggests she won’t hold back on Tory leadership race

Nothing has changed in my values, says Jenrick

Robert Jenrick insisted his “values haven’t changed” after originally supporting Remain in the 2016 European Union referendum.

“I got behind the democratic decision of the people of this country,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Speaking about what many perceive as his significant shift to the Right in recent years, Mr Jenrick said: “My values haven’t changed, but it’s certainly true that over time the things I have seen in the ministerial jobs that I have done have led me to conclusions that the British state isn’t working in the interests of the British people.

“And in particular my time at the Home Office where I saw that we were not able to secure our borders and to keep the public safe, which to my mind is the most basic duty of our country.”

Ready for Rees-Mogg?

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, a leading Brexiteer and former business secretary, will be speaking to our very own Kamal Ahmed on The Daily T podcast at 11am.

Sir Jacob lost his seat at the July general election and was one of the most vocal critics of Rishi Sunak’s leadership while the Tories were still in office.

We will be covering every moment on this live blog, and you will be able to watch a stream of the conversation at the top.

Britons suffer slump in living standards as migration nears record high

Britons have suffered a slump in living standards, official data shows, as a surge in net migration wiped out any gains from economic growth.

So-called real GDP per head shrank by 0.3pc between April and June compared with a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, suggesting living standards have slid backwards as the population grew.

It comes after net migration hit a near-record 685,000 last year.

Experts said the figures meant the population was growing faster than the economy, underlining the challenges facing Rachel Reeves ahead of her maiden Budget.

Cleverly: Reform deal would ‘mortgage’ the Tory Party

James Cleverly has declared that he will not “mortgage” the Conservative Party’s success for “short term popularity” through a deal or merger with Reform UK, writes Genevieve Holl-Allen.

The Conservative leadership candidate said that the party’s history was “glorious” and it had an “amazing future”.

He told a fringe event last night: “Would I merge with Reform? No. No. No mergers, no deals, we don’t do that. We’re the Conservative Party.”

“This is the party that has done so much good, provided clean water, provided education, we wrote the blueprint for the NHS… This is a glorious party with a glorious history, and an amazing future.

“And I’m not going to mortgage that to try and buy some short term popularity or electoral gain that I don’t think would come about.”

ECHR could stop us killing the next Bin Laden, warns Jenrick

Britain’s membership of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) could stop it killing the next Osama bin Laden, Robert Jenrick has warned.

Mr Jenrick made the comments as he took part in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on the third day of Tory conference in Birmingham.

He said: “It troubles me that if our special forces, our military were faced with the question of could we take out an individual such as Osama Bin Laden, that has posed such a danger to our people and those of our allies, that we might not be able to do that because of our continued membership of the ECHR.

“And it demonstrates to me why it’s important to leave the ECHR.”

Mr Jenrick also likened ECHR membership to Brexit by saying there was a clear “leave or remain” choice when it came to the convention.

Cleverly urges caution over setting migration target

James Cleverly was pressed on his criticism of Rishi Sunak’s “stop the boats” slogan.

“The ambition is right and unambiguous, which I completely get, but we didn’t deliver.

James Cleverly

“When we are ejected from government by the British people because we set a target and we didn’t hit the target, we shouldn’t just slip into habit of doing the same again.

“So we need to be much more clear about how we do these just set these targets. When you’re kicked out of government, you need to listen to the British people.”

Cleverly: We never should have locked young people down

James Cleverly was asked if he would commit to never locking Britain down after his criticisms of the pandemic response.

The Tory leadership hopeful replied: “The fact is, if there were a pandemic, you know, bubonic plague, or something catastrophic and terrible like that, you have to make decisions based on the facst of the time.

“But what we do know is that our reaction to the particular nature of coronavirus was too extreme. People who we now know were at low risk, and actually, we had a fairly good indication at the time were at low risk, particularly young, fit people, did not need to be locked down.

“We did huge amounts of mental health damage. Sadly, we locked abuse victims away with their abusers. There are cost decisions and in the Covid period, I think collectively we looked at the risks of Covid but I don’t think we probably balanced that with the risks of our response.”

Liz Truss: Too many Tories went ‘woke’ to win votes

Tugendhat: I’m very pleased Hezbollah is being ‘knocked out’

Tom Tugendhat was asked about events overnight in Lebanon.

“I’m extremely worried. I’m extremely worried for my friends in Lebanon. I’m worried for my friends in Beirut and Bekaa and other places.

“But I’m also very conscious that what Lebanese Hezbollah has done to that beautiful country is utterly horrific. It’s an Iranian-backed militia that is engaged in child trafficking and is one of the biggest drug dealers in the entire world.

“Its handling of Captagon, a drug produced often in Syria around the Middle East, has enriched themselves and left millions in absolute misery, and they are a vile and evil terrorist regime.

“So you’ll forgive me. I’m deeply sympathetic to and really feel for the Lebanese friends of mine. I’m very pleased that Hezbollah is being knocked out.”

Mr Tugendhat said he could not give a “straight answer” on whether he supported Israel’s incursion because he did not know what their military targets were.

Tugendhat: I can’t guarantee I’d restore winter fuel payments

Tom Tugendhat insisted it would not be “honest” for him to promise to restore winter fuel payments.

“I think what we’ve got to do is make sure that we’re supporting the dignity of old people,” he told LBC.

“I’m not going to write a budget for four years’ time, Nick, and you know that it wouldn’t be honest of me to do so.

“I’m not going to promise to restore trust and then immediately undermine it by making promises that have fought and based on a budget that we haven’t been able to write, there’s not any way we can write at this stage.

“But what I will do is I will stand by the promise that Conservatives have made for 14 years, looking after old people and the vulnerable and making sure we support them in difficult times. Because winter fuel payments are an example of that.”

Tom Tugendhat: This is a Government of ‘self-service’

Tom Tugendhat said his leadership campaign message “is a simple one - we need to restore trust in politics”.

“I’m standing because I’m going to offer the leadership that gets a grip on the party and helps us get back to serving the British people,” he told LBC’s Nick Ferrari.

Tom Tugendhat

“Because look at the last 12 weeks, frankly, Nick, you’ve seen a Government not interested in service, but-self service. You’ve seen that it simply has absolutely no grip on itself, let alone on the country and it’s already costing people.

“Look at what Rachel Reeves has done by threatening and warning of worse times to come. Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves have put off investment and convinced people not to spend money, and they’re already having an economic impact on Britain. And I can tell you, Nick, it’s not a good one.”

What’s happening at Tory Conference today?

For the second day in a row the excitement in the main conference hall will start from 2pm, with Robert Jenrick and James Cleverly facing a question-and-answer session in which they will take questions from the Tory faithful.

Tom Tugendhat and Kemi Badenoch, whose Q&A sessions were yesterday, are both taking part in their own ‘in conversation with’ events on the fringe.

Mr Tugendhat will sit down with think tanks Onward (2pm) and the Centre for Policy Studies (3.10pm), while Mrs Badenoch is in conversation with The Spectator (5pm).

Elsewhere Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former business secretary, will be live in conversation with The Telegraph’s The Daily T podcast from 11am.

And at 1.30pm Michael Gove will share his thoughts on whether there is a path back to power for the Tories by 2029.

Jenrick closes on Badenoch in members’ poll

Robert Jenrick has surged to within four points of Kemi Badenoch in a head-to-head poll of Conservative members.

The former immigration minister was 18 points behind the shadow housing secretary among the Tory faithful six weeks ago.

But a new YouGov poll suggests it is Mr Jenrick with the momentum as the annual Conservative Party Conference enters its penultimate day.

When asked to choose between the two frontrunners, 52 per cent of Tory members preferred Mrs Badenoch while 48 per cent backed her main rival.

Badenoch: ‘A little bit of adversity’ in life is good for mental health

Kemi Badenoch has claimed that “a little bit of adversity” in life is good for mental health, writes Genevieve Holl-Allen.

The Conservative leadership candidate said that not having “adversity” to overcome “is actually very bad for the human spirit”.

Speaking at a hustings event last night, Ms Badenoch said:“The mental health crisis that we’ve been facing in the country is something that a lot of people talk about but I don’t think we’ve really got to the roots of.

“It is not a function of income, many of the people with the most severe mental health crises actually live very comfortable lifestyles, some people call it ‘affluenza’.

“That it’s just not being able to feel a need to do anything that is actually very bad for the human spirit. That we all need to have a little bit of adversity to help us cope. Those who don’t have any actually do badly.”

Good morning

