One in three oral cancers linked to smokeless tobacco products like snus

Up to a third of all oral cancer cases worldwide are linked to chewing, sucking and sniffing tobacco or betel nuts, a major study has found.

According to research published in Lancet Oncology, 120,000 people diagnosed with oral cancer in 2022 likely developed the condition because they consumed either smokeless tobacco such as snus (found in Nordic countries), naswar (popular in south Asia), and toombak (used in Sudan) – or addictive betel nuts, which grow on the areca palm.

“Smokeless tobacco and areca nut products are available to consumers in many different forms across the world, but consuming smokeless tobacco and areca nut is linked to multiple diseases, including oral cancer,” said Dr Harriet Rumgay, a scientist at the International Agency for Research on Cancer and the first author of the report.

“Our estimates highlight the burden these products pose on health care and the importance of prevention strategies to reduce consumption,” she added.

The researchers found that 95 per cent of oral cancer diagnoses linked to these products were in low and middle income countries in central, south and southeast Asia and the southwestern Pacific – where smokeless tobacco and the betel nut are most frequently used.

In particular, Papua New Guinea was badly hit, with 84 per cent of oral cancer diagnoses linked to betel nuts, according to the Lancet study. The paper is the first to include forms of the addictive nut which are not mixed with tobacco in an analysis of the drivers of oral cancer.

Users say the product – little known in the west, but regarded as the world’s fourth most widely-used psychoactive substance after caffeine, nicotine and alcohol – causes a mild, warming feeling of euphoria and alertness. It is this that makes it so popular in places like Papua New Guinea and worldwide – up to 600 million people use the substance in some form.

Elsewhere, 67 per cent of oral cancer cases among women in Bangladesh and 54 per cent in men were caused by betel quid – a mixture of tobacco, crushed betel nut and spices – while 52 per cent of men and 21 per cent of women diagnosed with the condition in Pakistan used naswar, a moist, powdered tobacco dip.

Meanwhile, around 50 per cent of all oral cancer cases in women in India and Myanmar, plus 80 per cent of diagnoses in men in Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, were linked to betel nuts or smokeless tobacco use.

The researchers said the results demonstrate the need to improve public health measures to deter people from using these products in the first place, to replicate the growing success of smoking policies.

Across the globe, the proportion of adults who smoke has fallen from around 34 per cent at the turn of the millennium to 23 per cent in 2020, according to the World Bank. The same reduction has not been seen for other tobacco products.

“Although control of tobacco smoking has improved, prevention of smokeless tobacco use has stalled, and areca nut remains largely unregulated,” said Dr Isabelle Soerjomataram, deputy head of the Cancer Surveillance Branch at the International Agency for Research on Cancer and a co-author of the paper.

“To reduce inequities, smokeless tobacco control must be prioritised, and a framework for areca nut prevention should be integrated into cancer control programmes,” she said, noting that the health systems dealing with most of these oral cancer cases are not necessarily well-equipped.

