It's one of the toughest races in the world — and Morgan McKay can't wait

While most people are happy if they use their treadmill once a week, Morgan McKay is taking her exercise goals to new heights.

This weekend, the Ottawa woman will be hustling up and down a Swedish mountain, navigating an obstacle course at the same time.

She'll also be doing it for 24 hours straight.

"So basically, they set up a five-mile obstacle course race and the course goes up and down the ski hill," the athlete told CBC Radio's In Town and Out on Saturday.

"It's got 2,000 metres of elevation per loop. It's also winter there. So it could snow. It could hail. It's going to be insane."

Won race before

While this is one of the toughest competitions McKay has done, she's no stranger to intense physical activity.

She won this race — which falls under the women's elite category at the Spartan Ultra World Championships — in Iceland in 2017, and placed second last year.

The goal is to run the entire time. No breaks. - Morgan McKay

This year's competition is being held in Åre, Sweden. The race involves runners scaling two-metre walls, swinging across monkey bars, climbing ropes, crawling beneath barbed wire and carrying weighted buckets up parts of the mountain.

One challenge will have competitors throwing spears at figures made of hay.

"You've got to hit them," McKay said. "And if you don't, then you have to do 30 burpees as a penalty."

With the race being at the same latitude as parts of Nunavut, she can only rely on approximately five hours of sunlight. McKay has eight different headlamps she's planning to wear.

And while the athletes have the option to sleep, that's not part of McKay's strategy for winning.

"The goal is to run the entire time. No breaks," she said.

'I legitimately can't wait'

As physically taxing as this race will be, McKay said the mental preparation is just as important.

She said she knows there will be physically stronger women taking part, but she can't let that bother her.

Her cousin introduced her to Spartan races years ago, before she was athletic. While her first one was only five kilometres, it was one of the toughest things she'd done and left her feeling "like death."

But upon finishing it, McKay said she was flooded with a sense of accomplishment and was unable to believe what she had completed.

Each race is a chance to push herself further, McKay said, and that's what drives her and gets her up for morning training.

"It's a fantastic time," she said. "I legitimately can't wait."