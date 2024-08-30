‘One Tree Hill’ Sequel Series in Development at Netflix

A sequel series of “One Tree Hill” is currently in the works at Netflix, Variety has learned from sources.

Sources say that original series stars Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Daneel Ackles are executive producing the reboot. Ackles will executive produce under her Chaos Machine banner along with her husband, Jensen Ackles. Becky Hartman-Edwards is attached to write. Warner Bros. Television, which produced the original series, would also produce the followup.

Bush and Burton would reprise their roles from the show with Ackles also in talks to return. No word yet on if other original series stars would also return.

Netflix and WBTV declined to comment.

The original “One Tree Hill” ran for nine seasons on The WB and later The CW. The cast also included Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, Bethany Joy Galeotti, Paul Johansson, and Lee Norris.

The series was set in the fictional town of Tree Hill, North Carolina, and originally focused on the rivalry between half brothers Lucas (Murray) and Nathan (Lafferty). Burton starred as Peyton Sawyer while Bush played Brooke Davis. Ackles played the character Rachel Gatina.

Mark Schwahn is the original creator of “One Tree Hill” but has no involvement in the followup. In 2017, Schwahn was publicly accused of assault and harassment by Burton and a number of the show’s cast and crew during their time on the series.

