One of UK's oldest golf clubs fights for its future amid rising sea levels

One of the oldest golf clubs in the country is facing a fight for its future - from storms and the seas.

Located on the edge of the Northumberland coast, Alnmouth Village Golf Club could lose its title as the oldest nine hole links club in the country if the sea continues to encroach.

Built in 1869 by the Scottish golfer Mungo Park, it is classed as being in an area of natural outstanding beauty.

But the stunning coastal location is threatening its future, with 10 metres of land already washed away.

Ian Garrett, from the golf club, says: "We're facing a serious challenge to the history of the club, tidal storms and coastal erosion have increased in frequency over the last decade."

Timber sea defences are being restored and repaired in order to collect sand to form a barrier against the waves.

These wooden groynes are built to limit the movement of sediment and help slow down erosion.

But there are fears that this won't provide enough protection in the long term.

'Far bigger challenge here'

Mr Garrett said it's not just the golf club that is at risk.

"This affects the whole bay. That potentially means significant funding. There's a far bigger challenge here."

The acceleration of coastal erosion from storms and rising sea levels isn't unique to the Northumberland coast, it poses a threat to many seaside communities across the UK.

A spokesperson from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the government is investing "£2.4bn over the next two years to better protect communities from flooding and coastal erosion", and a "newly established Floods Resilience Taskforce will also improve resilience and preparation across central government and local authorities to protect communities across the UK".

However, the golf course is built on private land and maintained by patrons, so the financial responsibility lies with them.

Club member Tim Irwin says it's not just about having somewhere to play golf.

"It's very important to this community. It provides jobs and tourism, bringing a lot of income into the local community."

The climate campaign group One Home says the club's predicament shows how choices now need to be made about what can and can't be saved on the UK's coastline.

Angela Terry, the chief executive of One Home, said: "There are all sorts of important and emotional reasons to save everywhere but we can't. We cannot hold back the rising tides.

"We're having these massive storms now and the world is heating up faster than ever before so we have got to have more conversations about how we are going to adapt. And where we can't adapt, what's going to happen to these people? They are climate refugees."