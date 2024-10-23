There Was One Very Noticeable Difference Between The Labour And Tory Frontbenches At PMQs

Angela Rayner with Lucy Powell and Rachel Reeves. Parliament TV

Angela Rayner described her PMQs clash with Oliver Dowden as “the battle of the gingers”.

But it was the stark difference between the rival Labour and Tory frontbenches which really drew attention.

The deputy PM was flanked by female cabinet colleagues, leader of the Commons Lucy Powell and chancellor Rachel Reeves as she was grilled by her Conservative opposite number.

By contrast, Dowden had the resolutely male shadow chancellor Jeremy Hunt and shadow leader of the Commons Chris Philp on either side of him on the opposition benches.

What’s more, all three men wore almost identical suits and ties and were backed up by similarly dressed male MPs in the row behind them.

The gender disparity is perhaps unsurprising, given the cabinet contains the highest ever number of women with 11 female MPs taking top government jobs.

There are also more female Labour MPs – a whopping 189 – than total Conservative MPs in parliament right now, as the Tories have a historic low with jus 121 seats.

And, to be fair, the Tories can point to the fact that they have had three female leaders – Margaret Thatcher, Theresa May and Liz Truss – to Labour’s none.

Oliver Dowden was flanked by Chris Philp and Jeremy Hunt. Parliament TV

Nevertheless, the clear difference between the gender balance of both parties’ frontbenches was noted by social media users.

Well, its quite nice to see three women on the frontbench facing down three men on the shadow frontbench! — Zoë Grünewald (@zoe_grunewald) October 23, 2024

An end-of-term feel to DPMQs. Good natured knockabout between Dowden and Rayner.



The Tories need to sort out the optics of their donut when they get a new leader. pic.twitter.com/OimOKNHxHM — Theo Bertram (@theobertram) October 23, 2024

Proud to see that line up of strong, competent women sitting on Labour's Front Bench for PMQs today. — Viv Williams 🏴 (@vivlives001) October 23, 2024

#PMQs I have to say it really is very refreshing looking at the Number of female MPs on front bench! Dowden Brings up small businesses as representative of working people after DP's definition After his Brexit crashed small businesses the usual speaking with Forked tounge Tories — itiddly (@itiddly) October 23, 2024

