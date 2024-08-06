After one week of Alexander Mountain Fire, Loveland firefighters share stories

CBC

An exchange of gunfire involving the police injured three people, two of them seriously, in Montreal's West Island, on Sunday evening. Around 8 p.m., someone called 911 to report a conflict that may have involved at least one gun, according to the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).A spokesperson for the SPVM said officers rushed to the scene, near the corner of de Salaberry Boulevard and Davignon Street, in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, and "took action against the suspect." The police pro