One win away; Buffalo Bandits use 4th quarter surge in 12-8 win over Albany Firewolves
Scheffler was booked at 7:28 a.m. ET after trying to enter the golf course.
The Toronto Maple Leafs hired Craig Berube as their coach on Friday, bringing in someone with Stanley Cup-winning experience to try to help the storied franchise end the longest championship drought in the NHL. Berube coached the St. Louis Blues to the Cup in 2019. The Maple Leafs have not won since 1967, when the league had just six teams.
Four unanswered goals in the third period is the kind of thing the Hurricanes have done to others. But one bad goal opened the floodgates and ended their season.
GUELPH, Ont. — Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly has formally withdrawn from the CFL club's training camp. Kelly made the announcement Thursday in a statement provided to The Canadian Press. The CFL's outstanding player last year wants to digest the findings of the league-mandated investigation that figured prominently in his suspension for both Toronto's exhibition games and at least nine regular-season contests. Kelly said he wants to "work to earn both reinstatement in the CFL and ever
Mike Tindall and his wife Zara stepped out for a family day out where the former England rugby player was pictured alongside his parents Linda and Philip – and Mike shared a rare photo to mark the occasion…
Be it a sports fanatic at a local pub or the commissioner of the Canadian Football League, Canadians from all walks of life are coming together to remember the life and work of a "terrific interviewer" who brought out the "best in people around him," as they bid a final goodbye to TSN's Darren Dutchyshen.
After another earlier-than-expected exit from the NHL playoffs, the Carolina Hurricanes now face decisions on at least 15 free agents.
Will Zalatoris urged his parents Richard and Catherine to stay home this weekend and not follow him around at the PGA Championship. It's not worth the trouble, Zalatoris told them. The headaches involved in getting in and around Valhalla Golf Club were simply too great.
PRAGUE, Czechia — Dylan Cozens scored short-handed for his third goal of the tournament as defending champion Canada remained undefeated at the world hockey championship with a 4-1 win over Norway on Thursday. After giving up five third-period goals in a 7-6 overtime win over Austria on Tuesday, Canada left little to chance against the Norwegians. Brandon Tanev, Andrew Mangiapane and Jared McCann also scored for Canada, which outshot Norway 33-6 in a drama-free win. “Our response was very good t
VANCOUVER — Rick Tocchet challenged his Vancouver Canucks to up their game. The team responded to the head coach in a big way Thursday, coming back from an early deficit to grind out a crucial 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series. Tocchet wasn't surprised his players answered the call. “The bounce back or whatever you want to call it, it's been all year," he said. "I mean, it happened a few times this year where we didn't like our effort and we dealt wi
The Moose Jaw Warriors made history on Wednesday night by winning the team's first-ever Western Hockey League (WHL) championship.Moose Jaw clinched the title with a 4-2 victory over the Portland Winterhawks to complete the series sweep in front of a sold-out home crowd.Warriors captain Denton Mateychuk was named WHL playoff MVP after leading all defencemen in scoring with 30 points.He said it's unbelievable to celebrate a WHL championship with his teammates."It's super special to win with all th
It’s a polite knock on Dallas’ QB.
Scheffler was arrested following an incident with an officer outside the entrance to Valhalla Golf Club.
The Dutchman was off the pace in second practice, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc leading the way.
Jon Rahm kept himself in the PGA Championship despite frustration boiling over on No. 16.
Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand wasn't too outraged over the disputed hit he took that's sidelined him for the past two games. Because in his view, hurting players comes with the territory in the postseason. “The more guys you take out, the more advantage your team has," Marchand said Thursday on the eve of Game 6 against Florida as the Bruins try to avoid playoff elimination. "People don’t say that but that’s just a fact of the game. So every time you step on the ice, someone’s trying to hu
Yahoo Sports NBA draft expert Krysten Peek is back for another season of On the Clock with Krysten Peek. Krysten just spent the week in Chicago at the NBA Draft Combine and kicks off draft season joined by CBS Sports' Kyle Boone.
Zara Tindall and husband Mike are currently at a golfing tournament and the couple wore matching pink T-shirts! Former England Rugby player Mike shared the snap of the royal couple's outfits on his Instagram feed.
Caitlin Clark has not come in and instantly dominated the WNBA. She never was going to. This league is too talented.
Cristiano Ronaldo may be in the twilight of his career, but the soccer star still tops Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes thanks to his huge wages in Saudi Arabia.