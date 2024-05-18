One win away; Buffalo Bandits use 4th quarter surge in 12-8 win over Albany Firewolves

The Canadian Press

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand wasn't too outraged over the disputed hit he took that's sidelined him for the past two games. Because in his view, hurting players comes with the territory in the postseason. “The more guys you take out, the more advantage your team has," Marchand said Thursday on the eve of Game 6 against Florida as the Bruins try to avoid playoff elimination. "People don’t say that but that’s just a fact of the game. So every time you step on the ice, someone’s trying to hu