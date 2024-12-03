As one winter storm exits, another enters
After five days of the snowbelt getting hit with feet of snow, another Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Northeast Ohio.
Is winter just making a brief appearance this month? Or, will it stay for the holidays? We take a look ahead at what to expect in December
An incredible contrast on Tuesday between Ontario regions that accumulated snow and those that didn't see a snowflake
Prepare for difficult travel across major thoroughfares across southern Ontario to begin the new work week
State senator who introduced legislation has repeated shared posts on X referencing chemtrails conspiracy theory
The Greater Toronto Area is expected to get its first blast of winter weather this Wednesday. A low-pressure system is set to bring snow starting in the morning, according to a weather advisory from Environment Canada The area could see close to five centimetres before the snow tapers off by the evening, the federal weather agency says. Environment Canada says the winter weather could create reduced visibility and hazardous driving conditions. It says there may be a significant impact on rush ho
The first impactful, snowy system of the season for the GTHA, Niagara, and Ottawa will move in on Wednesday morning, possibly bringing whiteout conditions. Commuters in these areas should consider avoiding travel if possible. The Weather Network meteorologist Nadine Powell has the timing.
When Gail Dunlap's sister couldn't attend Fredericton's Christmas parade on Saturday night, she decided to record the whole thing on her cellphone.Little did she know she would catch something on camera almost as magical as the big man in red."Just out of the blue, this big green ball [came] out of the sky," Dunlap said."I was quite surprised. I actually caught it on camera, to be honest with you, but it was definitely a lucky shot."The green flying object appeared just in the upper corner of he
Snow continued to fall Monday around parts of the Great Lakes region, where storm-weary residents who have plowed and shoveled for days faced the prospect of even greater accumulations.
Ontario residents cleaned up over four feet of snow between Saturday, November 30, and Monday, December 2, after an intense winter storm hit the region.Footage captured and posted to TikTok by Amelia Mc Gowan-Hayes shows residents freeing and moving vehicles trapped under several feet of snow in Ontario, Canada, over the weekend.“Highway 11 closed and I’ve got four feet of snow. Be careful what you wish for,” she wrote on TikTok.According to a local news report, the massive snowfall was a result of lake-effect snow blowing off the Great Lakes, resulting in over 30,000 power outages throughout the region.Additional snowfall between seven to 12 inches was forecast into Wednesday, according to ECCC Weather Ontario. Credit: Amelia Mc Gowan-Hayes via Storyful
Winter takes aim at Ontario this week, as lake-effect and a clipper will bring driving challenges. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
Gravenhurst, Ont., remained under a state of emergency on Monday night after intense snow squalls battered parts of the province over the weekend.The town in Muskoka, which is roughly 176 kilometres north of Toronto, was hit with around 140 centimetres of snow over the weekend and declared a state of emergency early Sunday. Officials said on Monday that the state of emergency was continuing because the substantial snowfall resulted in a prolonged closure of Highway 11.At around 10 p.m. on Monday
It is the world’s rarest whale, with only seven of its kind ever spotted. Almost nothing is known about the enigmatic species. But on Monday a small group of scientists and cultural experts in New Zealand clustered around a near-perfectly preserved spade-toothed whale hoping to decode decades of mystery.
The attack left part of the city of Ternopil without electricity, its mayor said, a week after Moscow's strikes cut power to much of the city and its surrounding region. Russia mounted two big attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in November, triggering power cuts across the country in the build-up to winter.
Shifting winds push the focus of intense snow squalls into southwestern Ontario. Treacherous travel, reduced visibility and power outage risk. Meteorologist Nadine Powell highlights the troublesome travel routes.
A storm sweeping across southern Canada will unleash strong winds, snow showers and more lake-effect snow across the Midwest and Northeast.
A high-impact lake-effect snowstorm has brought feet of snow to communities along the Great Lakes from Michigan to New York, and another foot or more of snow is likely to fall in some of those same communities by the time the paralyzing event concludes early this week.
In some parts of Florida, with cold weather comes a falling not of snow, but of 'frozen' iguanas stunned by the cold temperatures.
Calgarians can expect a bit of a reprieve from cold temperatures this week.After a blast of winter weather hit the city for the last half of November — complete with –20 C nights and frost-coated branches — experts say the first week of December will bring balmier temperatures. "This warmth looks like it's probably going to persist at least seven to 10 days," weather expert and freelance climate journalist Kyle Brittain told CBC Radio's the Calgary Eyeopener on Monday."Some of those side roads m