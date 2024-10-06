One woman dead and 10 injured in terror attack in Israel

An Israeli police officer at the scene of a terror attack in Beersheba (AP)

A woman has been killed and 10 people wounded after a gunman opened fire at a bus station in the Israeli city of Beersheba.

The attack on Sunday comes as Israeli security forces remain on high alert ahead of the anniversary of the Hamas October 7 attack on Israel.

The ambulance service reported the attacker had been killed and an eye witness told local reporters he saw soldiers fire at the assailant who was reported by the media to be a member of the Bedouin minority in Israel's Negev desert.

Police described the shooting as a terrorist attack but have not provided details on the gunman's identity.

Israeli security forces are on high alert across Israel for possible pro-Palestinian street attacks on the eve of the first anniversary of Hamas' assault on southern Israel last year, which triggered the Gaza war.

A woman in an Israeli flag at a vigil for hostages held by Hamas (AFP via Getty Images)

It comes as an Israeli airstrike hit a mosque in central Gaza and Palestinian officials said at least 19 people were killed early Sunday.

Israeli planes also lit up the skyline across the southern suburbs of Beirut, striking what the military said were Hezbollah targets.

The strike in Gaza hit a mosque where displaced people were sheltering near the main hospital in the central town of Deir al-Balah.

Another four people were killed in a strike on a school sheltering displaced people near the town.

The Israeli military said both strikes targeted militants, without providing evidence.

An Associated Press journalist counted the bodies at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital morgue. Hospital records showed the dead from the strike on the mosque were all men, while another man was wounded.

In Beirut, the strikes reportedly targeted a building near a road leading to Lebanon's only international airport and another formerly used by the Hezbollah-run broadcaster Al-Manar.

Israel and Hezbollah have traded fire across the Lebanon border almost daily since the day after Hamas' cross-border attack which killed 1,200 Israelis and took 250 others hostage.

Israel declared war on the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip in response. As the Israel-Hamas war reaches the one-year mark, nearly 42,000 Palestinians have been killed in the territory, and just over half the dead have been women and children, according to local health officials.

Nearly 2,000 people have been killed in Lebanon in the latest conflict, most of them since September 23, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.