'One-woman factory': Ceramic tree craze keeps Christmas crafter busy

Edna Meisner has made a living making ceramic Christmas decorations. (Emma Davie/CBC - image credit)
Edna Meisner has made a living making ceramic Christmas decorations. (Emma Davie/CBC - image credit)

When you walk through the back door of Edna Meisner's home in Blandford, N.S., you'll find a workshop that could rival that of Santa's elves.

Shelves of ceramic creations are set up in the small space, with lights glittering from every corner of the room.

There are green ceramic Christmas trees, and white ones — also some in periwinkle, cherry red, cotton candy pink and midnight blue. Some are glossy. Others sparkle with pretend snow.

There's more beauty to be found throughout the room: glowing stained glass windows on tiny churches, intricate scenes of winter wonderlands and jolly Santa Clauses.

But it's the ceramic trees that keep people returning every year.

A staple in many homes, thanks to a ceramic class or two done by many grandmothers 50 years ago, the trees are now available in places like Canadian Tire as the nostalgic decorations make a comeback.

Emma Davie/CBC
Emma Davie/CBC

"People are fanatic about these trees now. It's gotten like chocolate, you can't just stop at one," said Meisner, adding that people often buy multiple trees at a time.

She's the owner of Edna's Ceramic Treasures. For 34 years, Meisner has been selling hundreds of ceramic trees, snow babies and other holiday ornaments. Each one she designed, crafted and painted herself.

"It's a one-woman factory and half the time the cleaner is out," she said, laughing.

What started as a hobby for Meisner blossomed over years into a business and made her a fixture at Christmas markets across the Maritimes.

"It still amazes me that people want to buy stuff I made," she said. "I would have bet, and I don't bet, but I would have bet that I wouldn't have been able to support myself."

Emma Davie/CBC
Emma Davie/CBC

Three decades ago, Meisner took a ceramics class for something to do. After a year of playing with the clay, she decided to spend $10 on a table at a small craft show to see what she could sell.

"Well I made $100 and I thought I was rich. That hooked me, line and sinker."

Things snowballed from there. She attended bigger and bigger shows until she eventually made it to what crafters call "The Beast:" the Halifax Forum.

"I've had customers for 30 years. Their children now have children that are customers. I'm like, 'OK I'm getting old!'"

Meisner says she always tells her customers the same thing: "I make each piece as if I was keeping it for myself."

Weeks to make

Making the ceramic crafts is delicate work, but it's also messy.

The process starts with a mould. At one point, Meisner had 2,500 different moulds, but she did some housekeeping during the pandemic and that number is now much lower.

The moulds are filled with clay, left to sit, and eventually cleaned, dried and put into the kiln for seven hours. But you can't open the kiln for another 20 hours.

She estimates it takes two to three weeks from start to finish because of all of the drying time. But Meisner never works at just one and constantly has an array of items at different stages in the process.

Emma Davie/CBC
Emma Davie/CBC

As she became more comfortable with the sometimes temperamental clay, Meisner also got more creative.

At the request of a customer, she branched out from her green-and-white trees and made a blue one. It was a hit.

Now she makes trees in a rainbow of colours. Any colour you can dream, she can do.

She says ceramic trees especially have "exploded" in the last few years. Until 2019, she was making 200 to 250 trees alone in a season.

But at the same time, it's become harder to get supplies. Meisner used to be able to get everything in Nova Scotia, but now it all has to be ordered from Ontario and internationally. The pandemic only made access to materials harder.

She also worried it meant her customers would disappear.

"I always think I'm so forgettable. That nobody would remember, that when the pandemic started, that that was the end. Whether I could get supplies or not, that was the end," she said.

But from October until Christmas last year, and again this year, she worked non-stop. People even started putting in orders in the summer months.

Emma Davie/CBC
Emma Davie/CBC

Then this year, with some encouragement from other crafter friends and show promoters, she decided to attend the Forum show again.

She just about sold out of trees the first night, with people buying upwards of four at a time.

"That was a weekend of four hours sleep each night because I was coming home, painting trees, painting trees ... And sold, sold, sold," she said.

"I was busy as anything ... It was, keep out of my way and don't even talk to me."

Emma Davie/CBC
Emma Davie/CBC

When she began in the craft, Meisner said there were others, but not now. "There's nobody that I know."

As long as people are still interested, Meisner says she'll keep making trees.

"There's always ideas of things that I'm going to be making," she said, her eyes twinkling. "I already have a couple things started."

MORE TOP STORIES

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Case drop may show South Africa's omicron peak has passed

    JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's noticeable drop in new COVID-19 cases in recent days may signal that the country's dramatic omicron-driven surge has passed its peak, medical experts say. Daily virus case counts are notoriously unreliable, as they can be affected by uneven testing, reporting delays and other fluctuations. But they are offering one tantalizing hint — far from conclusive yet — that omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike. South Africa has been at the forefr

  • Nova Scotia's new restrictions 'a hardship' for many

    New restrictions introduced by the Nova Scotia government this week to curb the spread of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant are taking a toll emotionally and financially on families throughout the province. Residents at long-term care homes are cancelling Christmas plans this week. The latest rules mean residents can only leave their facility for medical appointments or for a drive, either with a visitor or in a facility vehicle, with no stops and no contact with other people. "People understand

  • N.Korea's Kim praises 'fresh heyday' in China relations as longtime envoy departs

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un praised outgoing Chinese Ambassador Li Jinjun for helping to improve relations between Pyongyang and Beijing, state media reported on Thursday, as the envoy left office after seven years in the post. Kim's comments were conveyed to Li by Choe Ryong Hae, a top official in the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, state news agency KCNA said.

  • Kansas governor breaks with Biden in appeal to GOP voters

    TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly spent 18 months sparring with Kansas’ legislative Republicans over COVID-19 measures. In the early days of the pandemic she imposed and then extended a stay-at-home order, issued a brief statewide mask mandate and tried to limit in-person worship services – all while meeting growls of GOP protest. Then in November, two days after Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe to become governor of reliably blue Virginia, Kelly expresse

  • Nova Scotia reports record 689 COVID-19 cases and more than 3,800 active infections

    HALIFAX — Nova Scotia is reporting 689 new cases of COVID-19 today — a new record. The previous one-day high occurred Wednesday, when officials reported 537 new infections. The province is also reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at the 66-bed Roseway Manor nursing home in Shelburne, N.S., where two staff members have tested positive. Public health says neither person has been hospitalized nor has had contact with any residents. Meanwhile, no new cases have been reported from earlier outbreaks at Park

  • 'Granny dumping' troubles Ontario doctor who sees it most over the holidays

    An Ontario emergency room doctor is drawing attention to what's seen as a troubling trend known as "granny dumping," calling it a cry for help from families struggling to care for elderly relatives. "Granny dumping is an international ER [emergency room] event where on the days just before Christmas, one's inconvenient elder arrives in the ER with a packed suitcase for a brief stay over the holiday season," Dr. Alan Drummond said in a social media post. "It's nothing new," the physician, who pra

  • Fate of salmon restoration project among concerns with proposed gold mine

    A conservation group that has spent the past two decades working to restore salmon habitat on the Eastern Shore is one of dozens of groups and individuals speaking out against a proposed gold mine. The Nova Scotia Salmon Association submitted its comments to the federal government as part of the environmental assessment of the proposed Beaver Dam gold mine. Atlantic Gold, the operators of the province's only gold mine, wants to develop a new mine in Marinette, N.S., 18 kilometres northwest of Sh

  • News bulletin 2021/12/22 11:20

    News bulletin 2021/12/22 11:20View on euronews

  • AP Top Stories December 23 P

    Here’s the latest for Wednesday, Dec. 23: Officer convicted of manslaughter in Daunte Wright death; ‘Unabomber’ goes to prison hospital; Houston-area refinery fire; Officers rescue babies from tornado.

  • Two Paralympians crowned N.B. Athletes of the Year

    Sport New Brunswick has named its Athletes of the Year and for the first time ever the male and female honorees are both from parasports. In fact, they're both Paralympians. Danielle Dorris is a paraswimmer from Moncton who won two gold medals and one silver at the Tokyo games. Colin Higgins of Rothesay was one of the top point scorers on the Canadian men's wheelchair basketball team. Dorris said the distinction means a lot to her and she is proud to represent the province. "It took a lot of har

  • Get vaccinated even if you've had COVID before, urges WHO Europe

    It comes with Europe in the midst of another wave of COVID, driven in some countries by the more transmissible Omicron variant. View on euronews

  • N.W.T. cancels travel bubble with Nunavut, issues 2 public exposure notices

    Citing concerns about COVID-19 community spread in Nunavut, the N.W.T. is cancelling the travel bubble between it and its neighbouring territory. The cancellation took effect Thursday at 5 p.m. "The updated [public health order] will now be treating all residents travelling from or through Nunavut as though they are travellers from outside of the N.W.T.," stated a news release from the N.W.T. Office of the Chief Public Health Officer. Earlier Thursday, Nunavut public health officials said they s

  • Parks Canada employee found to be victim of workplace sexual harassment fighting to return

    WARNING: This story discusses workplace sexual harassment and includes some vulgar language. Rachel Hansen, a Parks Canada employee in Inuvik, feels like she's being punished for speaking up about workplace sexual harassment. In 2019 an internal investigation found that a senior colleague had harassed Hansen. Two years later, and following a maternity leave, Hansen remains off the job while her harasser, Mervin Joe, continues going into work each day. "He knew what he was doing was wrong," Hanse

  • Toronto family restores a long-lost family treasure thanks to donations from across Canada

    This holiday season, a Toronto family is giving thanks for a miracle they say has changed their lives. It all started with a simple post on social media asking for help. The message quickly went viral and ultimately brought them joy and closure they felt would be nearly impossible to find. Katherine Ward brings us their story.

  • 8-year-old boy killed in Dartmouth shooting remembered as 'joyous, humble' child

    The tight-knit community of North Preston, N.S., is grieving the sudden loss of Lee-Marion Cain, an eight-year-old boy affectionately known as Mar Mar who was killed in a shooting Tuesday. Lee-Marion was a "joyous, humble kid" who gave everyone a reason to smile, said his cousin Miranda Cain, a community advocate and CEO of the non-profit group North Preston's Future. Every summer, the Halifax-area community crowns a king and queen at a local celebration called North Preston Days. This year, Lee

  • China's Xi endorses Hong Kong's 'patriots only' election

    BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday endorsed Hong Kong’s first legislative elections held under new laws ensuring that only “patriots” who have shown loyalty to Beijing could run as candidates. Sunday’s elections for the 90-seat Legislative Council were swept by politicians backed by China’s ruling Communist Party. Just 20 seats were directly elected, and the turnout of 30.2% was the lowest since the British handed Hong Kong over to China in 1997. All candidates were vetted by

  • What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 23

    Recent developments: Ottawa reports 466 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, a record high. What's the latest Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 466 cases on Thursday, a new record. It's been nearly a month since Canada's first COVID-19 case involving the Omicron variant was confirmed in Ottawa, and while local case numbers have since shot up, hospitalizations remain relatively stable. New waves typically start in younger folks before spreading out to other groups, Dr. Doug Manuel Manuel told CBC in an

  • 'What's two more?': Regina mother delivers 3rd set of twins in 4 years

    A Regina family is settling in at home with their newborn twins just in time for Christmas, after the two premature babies spent a couple of weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit (ICU). While adjusting to life with twins would be daunting to most mothers, it's become fairly routine for Petrina McArthur. It's her third set of twins in four years. "I mean, what's another two? I was used to the chaos already," said the 32-year-old, with a laugh. 1st twins were a shock McArthur and her husband,

  • Watch top news stories today | December 23rd – Evening edition

    Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.View on euronews

  • Dawson City council frees up $1.6 million for waste diversion project

    During a special meeting on Monday, Dawson City council approved the $1.6 million needed to cover the design and construction costs of a $3.5-million solid waste diversion centre. The SWDC will handle both refundable and non-refundable recyclables. Mayor William Kendrick says the facility will also accept organic material. "It's pretty critical and it's fairly important to townspeople of Dawson City. Landfills, of course, are very expensive to open.... The idea is to extend the life of our curre