One woman was killed and another is in jail after a deadly crash, Columbia police say

One woman was killed and another is in jail following a Wednesday night crash, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Sydney Ezelle, 27, was charged with multiple crimes, including felony DUI resulting in death, police said Thursday.

A 58-year-old woman died in the two-vehicle collision, according to police. The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim.

The crash happened by the intersection of Broad River Road and Lost Creek Drive, according to police. That’s also near the intersection with Piney Woods Road, and a block from the popular shopping and dining district on Harbison Boulevard.

Information about the events of the crash, and what time the wreck occurred, was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

In addition to driving impaired, police said Ezelle also was charged with speeding and was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Ezelle also was charged with a seat belt violation, jail records show.

No bond has been set, and she remains behind bars, according to jail records.

Ezelle is scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 22, Richland County judicial records show.

Through Sunday, 582 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 31 people have died in Richland County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 61 deaths in the county in 2023, DPS reported.