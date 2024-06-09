One of world’s oldest books could fetch £3m at auction

The Crosby-Schøyen Codex will be auctioned off on June 11 at Christie's in London and has an estimated value of £2-3 million

Possibly the oldest book in the world that “revolutionised the study of Christianity” could fetch up to £3 million at auction this week.

Dating from the third and fourth century, the Crosby-Schøyen Codex comprises a collection of the earliest Christian texts from Egypt at a time when “early Christians finding their feet as Christians”.

Written in Egypt by a monk, the Codex contains the oldest complete text of the Book of Jonah as well as the first epistle of Peter. For unknown reasons, it was buried and laid undisturbed for around 1500 years before its discovery.

Speaking to BBC Sunday 4, Eugenio Donadoni, a senior specialist in books and manuscripts at Christie’s said: “All of the oldest books in the world are roughly dated and have now been re-dated to the third or fourth century.

“This [The Crosby-Schoyen Codex] was previously dated the second, but they’re all around third or fourth. This could be the earliest, but you can’t say with absolute position.”

He added the texts are of huge significance to early Christianity: “It’s a cornerstone of early faith and a witness to the earliest spread of Christianity around the Mediterranean. What’s particularly fascinating about it is that it’s a self consciously assembled compilation of texts for the celebration of one of the earliest Easters and monastic communities in upper Egypt.

“It’s one of the three major finds of the 20th century that revolutionised the study of Christianity. We’re talking about early Christians finding their feet as Christians, still steeped in Jewish traditions.”

The ancient manuscript, which is written in Coptic script on papyrus in Egypt, dates to between 250-350AD - CHRISTIE'S

It was eventually bought by the University of Mississippi where it remained until 1981. It was acquired several times until it was ultimately purchased by Dr Martin Schøyen, a Norwegian manuscript collector in 1988 – making it the oldest known book in private hands.

It is said its preservation is due to Egypt’s dry climate.

Dr Schøyen is selling 61 of his manuscripts at the auction house, including a 13th-century Hebrew manuscript that has an estimated sale between one and a half to three million pounds. He owns one of the largest manuscript archives in the world, with 20,000 texts including 400 pieces connected to the Bible.

The 104 pages, 52 leaves, were written by one scribe over a period of 40 years.

The auction house said on its website: “The sale spans 1,300 years of cultural history and includes world heritage manuscripts such as the Crosby-Schøyen Codex, the Holkham Hebrew Bible, the Codex Sinaiticus Rescriptus and the Geraardsbergen Bible, but also Greek literature, humanist masterpieces, early English law, a historically important Scottish chronicle, and the earliest known book-binding.”