Your #OneChicago Crossover Wishes? Yellowstone Death Was Murder, Right? Is New Frasier Romance Afoot? Are SNL Writers Trumped? More TV Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about #OneChicago, Yellowstone, Survivor, Brilliant Minds and more!

1 | Are you pleased to see The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Isaiah Bradley (played by Carl Lumbly) featured so prominently in the new Captain America: Brave New World trailer? Or does that actually have you worrying that the character shouldn’t buy any green bananas? And did the Thunderbolts* trailer make you guffaw when Ghost referred to Falcon and Winter Soldier’s John Walker as “dime store Captain America”? (Because he 100% was.)

2 | Yellowstone fans, did the position of John’s body as well as the wall on which his blood was splattered suggest that he had shot himself with his left hand? ▼ Wouldn’t that have been a red flag for the authorities (since he was right-handed)? Also, what happened to Summer, who last we saw was living at the main house on the ranch?

Yellowstone Premiere

3 | On Lioness, were you disappointed that we missed out on seeing Cruz meet her successor, Josie? Was Kirk Acevedo’s suuuuuper-intense first scene as FBI agent Gutierrez kind of fantastic? And is anyone keeping track of just how many F-bombs Joe is dropping this season?

4 | Are you surprised that Tulsa King didn’t save that huge battle for this weekend’s season finale?

5 | It’s probably safe to assume that Blake Shelton isn’t returning to The Voice anytime soon… right?

6 | Could The Neighborhood not spring for a new set for Ms. Kim’s house? Did they not think audiences would notice that they simply redressed Marty and Malcolm’s house? ▼

The Neighborhood

7 | Who was taken more by surprise by that Brilliant Minds kiss: the audience, or Dr. Nichols?

8 | On Superman & Lois, did you expect more chaos and frenzy after Clark revealed on national TV that he’s Superman? Like, some crazy randos track down his address and show up in Smallville?

9 | On the 1991-set NCIS: Origins, was glammed-up Lala looking a bit too contemporary? Can we not at least tease the hair a little/a bunch? ▼

NCIS: Origins

10 | Why is The Real Housewives of New York City trying so hard to make Rebecca Minkoff seem interesting? And did any of the women actually believe that she attended an orgy and didn’t know who got her pregnant? Couldn’t she have come up with a more believable prank?

11 | Did Dancing With the Stars just make you miss Sharna Burgess even more by bringing her back for the Episode 500 opening number?

12 | Ok, how are we all feeling about People’s pick for Sexiest Man Alive?

Randall Park

13 | Given that #OneChicago hasn’t staged a three-show crossover in five years, during which many new cast members joined the franchise, which characters are you most looking forward to seeing interact for the first time in the upcoming crossover event?

14 | Did Chicago Med‘s Goodwin make the right call, keeping Lenox as the head of the ED over Archer? Was her decision based off what one student doctor said?

15 | Are you so thrilled that Chicago Fire‘s Tori finally left? And are you hoping that this means Carver will finally wake up and realize that Violet is moving on?

16 | Do we think The Golden Bachelorette’s Joan and Chock will be able to stick together longer than the three months Gerry and Theresa made it before splitting up? And does ABC need to consider a Golden Bachelor in Paradise so we can see these saucy seniors mix it up in a tropical locale?

17 | Does Survivor really need to be 90 minutes long, considering that Andy/Rachel’s relationship dynamic was retold using sooo many flashbacks? Also, how can we expect a truly gripping season of this show when Jeff Probst continues to take away the players’ votes? Anyone else completely over that?

18 | On The Challenge, is Bananas calling Michele out for low-blows quite possibly the best example of the pot calling the kettle black?

19 | Deal or No Deal Island’s new banker is female. Any early guesses as to who she might be?

20 | Frasier fans, did you clock that look on Eve’s face as she watched Freddy chat up Roz’s daughter in the finale? ▼ Is she carrying a torch for him? And would you like to see Freddy and Eve become an item in a potential Season 3?

21 | Did the reveal of Cross’ serial killer surprise any single person out there? And did Episode 2’s “It was the hand sanitizer” reveal remind anyone of Justified’s “It was already in the glass”?

22 | On Bad Sisters, did the Garveys really think that having a frank conversation about John Paul’s murder in a pub, of all places, was the best idea?

23 | Was anyone else shocked that Grey’s Anatomy’s residents were left to perform CPR on Chloe for 40 (!) minutes before it appeared that an attending showed up? And even if you’d been annoyed with Levi for the last couple of seasons, didn’t you still get the feels watching that montage of his evolution?

24 | On Georgie & Mandy, as touching as it was to see Georgie, Mary and Missy at George Sr.’s grave, don’t you wish that scene had been a tad longer?

25 | When Ghosts‘ Sas started “dating” the woman in Jay’s dreams, did you worry that this odd setup was seriously going to be Sas’ teased new love interest?

26 | Were you half-expecting Matlock’s Olympia to remember literally bumping into Matty two years ago, in the building lobby?

27 | How many times this week, as President-Elect Trump announces more and more cabinet members, have the SNL writers thrown up their arms in defeat?

28 | Will newly minted Oscars host Conan O’Brien ever top his bit with Bob Newhart from the 2006 Emmys? You know the one… ▼

Oscars Conan Bob Newhart

Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!

