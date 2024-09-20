Ongoing UNITE HERE strike impacts busy weekend for Boston hotels

Cover Media

Penguins are to go back on parade in Edinburgh for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic. Since 1949, when they were let out of their enclosure by a careless keeper, Edinburgh Zoo's cold-loving flightless birds have delighted visitors by taking a stroll among them. The tradition was last upheld in March 2020, when the pandemic put an end to their wanderings. However, from Friday 20 September the zoo's penguin colony will take part in a reimagined version of the parade, the Wee Waddle. This new experience will allow visitors the chance to get up close to see the gentoo, rockhopper and king penguin colony take a stroll along the walkway before they explore a new area outside of their usual habitat. Cheeky gentoo Kevin will even be given the chance to join in, after famously being banned from the parade in the past for nipping at visitors' ankles!